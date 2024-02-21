Automotive Exterior Coating Market To Surpass US$ 3097.3 Million By 2030, Fueled By 15.7% CAGR, Forecast Period 2024-2030

(MENAFN- GetNews)





The Automotive Exterior Coating Market is anticipated to achieve a valuation of US$ 3097.3 million by 2030, driven by a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for durable and weather-resistant coatings to protect vehicles from environmental factors and enhance their aesthetic appeal.

Synopsis

Automobile exterior paint refers to the paint painted on the auto exterior parts, auto exterior parts mainly include bumpers, rearview mirrors, lights, door handles, skylights and so on.

The global Automotive Exterior Coating Market was valued at US$ 2346 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 3097.3 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Global Automotive Exterior Coating key players include Akzo Nobel, BASF, PPG Industries, etc. Global top 3 manufacturers hold a share over 50%.Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 55%, followed by North America, and Europe, both have a share about 39 percent.

In terms of product, Oil Paint is the largest segment, with a share over 54%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Passenger Vehicle, followed by Commercial Vehicle.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Automotive Exterior Coating, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Automotive Exterior Coating.

Report Scope

The Automotive Exterior Coating market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of output/shipments (K MT) and revenue ($ millions), considering 2023 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2019 to 2030. This report segments the global Automotive Exterior Coating market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by Type, by Application, and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Automotive Exterior Coating manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, production, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by Type, by Application, and by regions.

Market Segmentation

By Company



Akzo Nobel

BASF

PPG Industries

Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

KCC Corporation

Worwag

Peter Lacke

Donglai Coating Technology KNT





Segment by Type



Water-Based Paint Oil Paint





Segment by Application



Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle





Production by Region



North America

Europe

China

Japan South Korea





Consumption by Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)





Chapter Outline

Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by region, by Type, by Application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Detailed analysis of Automotive Exterior Coating manufacturers competitive landscape, price, production and value market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 3: Production/output, value of Automotive Exterior Coating by region/country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption of Automotive Exterior Coating in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and production of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 6: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product production/output, value, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: The main points and conclusions of the report.

