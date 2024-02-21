Usage-Based Insurance Market To Surpass US$ 117650 Million By 2030, Fueled By 15.7% CAGR, Forecast Period 2024-2030

(MENAFN- GetNews)





“Usage-Based Insurance Market Set to Reach US$ 117650 Million by 2030, Fuelled by 15.7% CAGR” The Usage-Based Insurance Market is poised to achieve a valuation of US$ 117650 million by 2030, driven by a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of telematics technology and the growing demand for personalized insurance offerings based on individual driving behavior.

Synopsis

Usage-based insurance (UBI) also known as pay as you drive (PAYD) and pay how you drive (PHYD) and mile-based auto insurance is a type of vehicle insurance whereby the costs are dependent upon type of vehicle used, measured against time, distance, behavior and place.

The global Usage-Based Insurance Market was valued at US$ 39990 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 117650 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

North American market for Usage-Based Insurance is estimated to increase from $ million in 2023 to reach $ million by 2030, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2024 through 2030.

Asia-Pacific market for Usage-Based Insurance is estimated to increase from $ million in 2023 to reach $ million by 2030, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2024 through 2030.

The global market for Usage-Based Insurance in Men is estimated to increase from $ million in 2023 to $ million by 2030, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2024 through 2030.

The major global companies of Usage-Based Insurance include MetroMile, Progressive, Allstate, Nationwide, Esurance, Safeco, Travellers, Liberty Mutual Insurance and AIOI, etc. In 2023, the world's top three vendors accounted for approximately % of the revenue.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Usage-Based Insurance, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Usage-Based Insurance.

Report Scope

The Usage-Based Insurance market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of revenue ($ millions), considering 2023 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2019 to 2030. This report segments the global Usage-Based Insurance market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by Type, by Application, and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Usage-Based Insurance companies, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, sales volume, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by Type, by Application, and by regions.

Market Segmentation

By Company



MetroMile

Progressive

Allstate

Nationwide

Esurance

Safeco

Travellers

Liberty Mutual Insurance

AIOI QBE





Segment by Type



Pay-As-You-Drive Insurance

Pay-How-You-Drive Insurance

Distance Based Insurance Pay-As-You-Go Insurance





Segment by Application



Men Women





By Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)





Chapter Outline

Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by Type, by Application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Introduces executive summary of global market size, regional market size, this section also introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by companies in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 3: Detailed analysis of Usage-Based Insurance companies' competitive landscape, revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa segment by country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 11: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 12: The main points and conclusions of the report.

