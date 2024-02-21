Online Recruitment Market To Reach US$ 46330 Million By 2030, Driven By 15.7% CAGR, Forecast Period 2024-2030

(MENAFN- GetNews)





“Online Recruitment Market to Surpass US$ 46330 Million by 2030, Propelled by 15.7% CAGR” The Online Recruitment Market is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 46330 million by 2030, propelled by a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. This growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of digital platforms for hiring processes, enhanced efficiency, and broader access to talent pools.

Synopsis

Online Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.

The global Online Recruitment Market was valued at US$ 29660 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 46330 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Leading online recruiters include Recruit, LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Monster, and 51job, with the top three accounting for about 20%.

Asia Pacific is the largest market, accounting for about 35% of the total market, followed by Europe and the United States, each with 25%.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Online Recruitment, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Online Recruitment.

Report Scope

The Online Recruitment market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of revenue ($ millions), considering 2023 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2019 to 2030. This report segments the global Online Recruitment market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by Type, by Application, and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Online Recruitment companies, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, sales volume, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by Type, by Application, and by regions.

By Company



Recruit

LinkedIn

CareerBuilder

Monster

Indeed

SEEK

Zhilian

51job

Naukri

StepStone

Dice Holdings

Glassdoor

SimplyHired

Jobrapido

TopUSAJobs

104 Job Bank

Robert Half

Eluta

Craigslist

Jobboom

Totaljobs

Jobcentre Plus

Startpagina

123-emploi

VIADEO Apec





Segment by Type



Permanent Online Recruitment Part Time Online Recruitment





Segment by Application



Secretarial/Clerical

Accounting/Financial

Computing

Technical/Engineering

Professional/Managerial

Nursing/Medical/Care

Hotel/Catering

Sales/Marketing Other Industrial/Blue Collar





Consumption by Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)





Chapter Outline

Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by Type, by Application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Introduces executive summary of global market size, regional market size, this section also introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by companies in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 3: Detailed analysis of Online Recruitment companies' competitive landscape, revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa segment by country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 11: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 12: The main points and conclusions of the report.

