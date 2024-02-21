Kidneyhood Has Published Their Fifth Book On Kidney Disease “Life On Dialysis: A Patient And Family Guide To Staying Healthy On Dialysis”

(MENAFN- GetNews) Kidney disease is the 9th leading killer in the USA. Over 2 million patients worldwide are currently on dialysis with millions of patients trying to decide if dialysis is the best treatment. If kidney disease progression cannot be slowed or managed, then dialysis is the most common treatment used including over 600,000 patients currently on dialysis in the USA.

Middleton, Wisconsin – February 19, 2024 – Kidney Disease is a very serious condition that often leads to

dialysis. Kidney disease is still incurable in most cases, but fortunately, there are ways to manage the condition and take steps to slow or stop kidney disease from progressing to dialysis or transplant. The Kidneyhood project was started by a kidney patient to address the problems he faced trying to slow or stop his kidney disease.

Life on Dialysis: A Patient and Family Guide to Staying Healthy on Dialysis is their fifth installment in their series on kidney health. The most complete and up to date educational series for kidney patients from stage 3 to transplant. Education on kidney disease and kidney disease progression is the number one factor in getting better. The Kidneyhood book series is #1 ranked on Amazon in Nephrology and has over 5,000 reviews for the book series.

Many patients have concerns, fears and questions about dialysis or the prospect of future dialysis. Author Dr. Fahad Aziz along with Sub Editors and contributing authors: Dr. Ali Gardezi and Dr. Tripti Singh explain dialysis basics, procedures, options and how to stay healthy while on dialysis. The patient guide is full of illustrations and examples to help patients better understand how dialysis works, effects on the body and even future technologies which may replace dialysis in the future.

The book covers both types of dialysis, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis and common questions and concerns about dialysis like:



Fistulas

Potassium, Sodium and Fluid control.

Anemia

Bone Disease

Diets

Mental Health

Hypertension, high blood pressure.

Exercise

Sleep And promising new technologies for the future.



About the author:

Dr. Fahad Aziz, MD, FASN, serves as a faculty member in the Division of Nephrology at the Department of Medicine at the University of Wisconsin. His clinical practice encompasses the comprehensive care of individuals suffering from a broad spectrum of kidney-related health issues, including those who have undergone kidney transplantation. At the University of Wisconsin, Dr. Aziz leads the Nephrology Fellowship Program, showcasing his commitment to advancing the field through education and mentorship.

His expertise is recognized through his active membership in the American College of Physicians, the American Society of Nephrology (ASN), and the American Society of Transplantation (AST). This is the second book from Dr. Fahad Aziz for kidney patients. His first book was: Kidney Failure to Kidney Transplantation: A Patient Guide.

Dr. Aziz can be contacted for interviews and other relevant information at: ... or ...

Complete information is available at:

Life on Dialysis: A Patient and Family Guide to Staying Healthy on Dialysis is available for pre-order on Amazon .