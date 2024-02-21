Ukraine's Air Defenses Destroy 13 Kamikaze Drones, Kh-59 Guided Missile Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 13 kamikaze drones and one Kh-59 guided missile on the night of February 21.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

“On the night of February 21, 2024, the occupiers attacked with one S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile (Rostov region), one Kh-59 guided aircraft missile (Belgorod region), 4 Kh-22 cruise missiles (Rostov region) and 19 Shahed attack drones (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia),” the post reads.

It is specified that as a result of the combat operations one Kh-59 guided missile was destroyed in the Poltava region and 13 out of 19 Shaheds in the Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

"Some of the six unhit enemy UAVs did not reach their targets," the Air Force stressed.

Anti-aircraft missile units, mobile firing groups and electronic warfare equipment of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, from February 24, 2022 to February 20, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 404,950 Russian invaders.