Ukrainian Air Force Shoots Down Another Russian Su-34

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Force of Ukraine has destroyed an enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“This time, the Su-35 pilot was able to maneuver and is no longer taking risks. However, the Su-34 crew will be added to our 'Eternal Flight, Brothers' column. The results of objective control are positive and leave no room for doubt,” he noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of February 17, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down two enemy Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter jet.

Early on February 18, a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber was destroyed in the east.

On February 19, Ukrainian defenders shot down two more enemy warplanes in the eastern sector. According to Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, the downed aircraft were a Su-34 fighter-bomber and a Su-35S fighter jet, which attacked Ukrainian troops' positions with guided bombs.

Photo: Defense of Ukraine , X