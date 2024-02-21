The 10Th Annual Josie Music Awards: Opened For Submission Until April 30, 2024

(MENAFN- GetNews)





The Josie Music Awards is globally celebrated as“the largest, most respected, revered award, and one of the most prestigious events in the independent music industry. Their mission is“to honor, recognize and reward excellence, outstanding talents, and remains focused on the creativity across the independent music industry.” This year marks the 10th Anniversary of The Josie Music Awards, and celebrations are set to begin on Saturday,

October 26, 2024, at The CMA Theater inside the

Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum. The next evening, Sunday, October 27, 2024, the Josie Music Awards will be held at the legendary Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, at 7:00 PM, following a Red Carpet from 4:00-6:00 PM.

There is an eloquence in the enthusiasm of the independent music artist. Creativity pushes open the heavy, groaning doorway of life itself. The joy that music brings is not felt less exquisitely because the moments fly by. After all, what is joy if it goes unrecorded or unnoticed by the wider world? Founders and hosts Tinamarie Passantino and daughter Josie Passantino-Boone are trailblazing angels paving the way for independent artists to be celebrated.

The Josie Music Awards and their other brands significantly impact the independent music community and those they work with.

Their impact on music artists can be felt in many ways. Music artists stated they reach a larger global audience, greater attention to their work, more media time, more music airplay, more shows, larger shows, more significant income through this acknowledgment and attention, collaborations, essential networking opportunities, lifelong musical friendships, more attendees at shows/sold out shows, professional signing opportunities, press, working relationships, respect, recognition, and a growth in fan base.



To submit for nomination consideration, visit



and complete the quick forms that apply to you and your work.



JMA Timeline:

The open Submission Period – January 15th-April 30th (yearly)

Performance application is open January 15th-June 15th, 2024

Official nominees release -May 7, 2024

Performance selection decisions are made May 5-June 30, 2024

Media and Photographer applications open January 15, 2024

**SUBMISSIONS CLOSED ON APRIL 30, 2024, for NOMINATIONS @ 9 PM CT**

The official website for the Josie Music Awards may be found at

