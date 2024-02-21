Malcolm FL3X: From Freestyle Circles To High Demand Hip-Hop

(MENAFN- GetNews) Atlanta, GA – Feb 19, 2024 – Emerging from Montgomery, Alabama and honing his skills in Charleston, South Carolina, rapper Malcolm FL3X is making waves with his lyrical prowess and distinct flow.

From Late-Night Jams to“High Demand”

Malcolm's love for music started young, fuelled by freestyle sessions with his brother and cousin.“It was like going to the gym,” he says, emphasising the importance of constant practice. Moving to Charleston at 14, he connected with others who shared his passion, exchanging homemade tracks and pushing each other to evolve. In 2019, he took the leap, releasing his debut single and video,“Stand Tall,” showcasing his rapid-fire delivery and bold style.

Evolving Flow, Unmistakable Sound

While his sound has matured, Malcolm's music remains distinct. He recently collaborated with a producer who perfectly captured his vision for“High Demand,” a track he describes as his“favorite song” thanks to its slower, impactful flow, potent lyrics, and a sample that“feels like heaven.”

Showcasing Skills on Stage and Beyond

Malcolm's commitment extends beyond the studio. He has shared the stage with established names like Big Boogie, Soulja Boy, and Kevin Gates, and actively curates his own local shows. His dedication shines through in every performance, and his commitment to quality extends to his music, which he describes as“designer quality.”

Looking Ahead: Designer Music, Electrifying Shows

With“High Demand” setting the tone, Malcolm FL3X is poised for a captivating journey. He promises to continue delivering“designer quality music” and captivating audiences with electrifying live shows. Keep an eye out for this rising star who's bringing a fresh perspective and undeniable talent to the hip-hop scene.



