Germany Invites Azerbaijan To Participate In Water Resources Management Session


2/21/2024 3:08:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Germany has invited Azerbaijan to participate in a session on water management and water diplomacy, the permanent representative of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Azerbaijan, Heiko Schwarz said during the conference on "Reconstruction of Water and Wastewater Infrastructure in Karabakh Region", Trend reports.

"This year we are happy to invite people from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of different countries, including Azerbaijan and water experts again to Berlin for sessions and courses on water management and water diplomacy organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany," he noted.

