Germany Invites Azerbaijan To Participate In Water Resources Management Session

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Germany has
invited Azerbaijan to participate in a session on water management
and water diplomacy, the permanent representative of the Embassy of
the Federal Republic of Germany in Azerbaijan, Heiko Schwarz said
during the conference on "Reconstruction of Water and Wastewater
Infrastructure in Karabakh Region", Trend reports.
"This year we are happy to invite people from the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of different countries, including Azerbaijan and
water experts again to Berlin for sessions and courses on water
management and water diplomacy organized by the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany," he noted.
Will be updated
