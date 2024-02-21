Azerbaijan, US Agree On Dialogue To Align Energy Security And Environmental Goals

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Azerbaijan and
the US have reached an agreement to hold discussions aimed at
aligning energy security and climate objectives, Trend reports, referring
to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, following a meeting between the
head of the ministry Parviz Shahbazov, and US Special Assistant to
the President Sarah Ladislaw.
"Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov had a meeting at the White
House with Sarah Ladislaw, Special Assistant to the President and
Senior Director for Climate and Energy, National Security Council,"
the Energy Ministry said.
The meeting reportedly delved into the significance of sustained
collaboration for executing regional and global energy security
initiatives. Additionally, discussions covered the role of the
Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) amidst the complex energy crisis in the
European Union.
"Over the past three years, the Southern Gas Corridor has
supplied Europe with over 31 billion cubic meters of natural gas.
Currently, Azerbaijan is spearheading the expansion of SGC and the
enhancement of gas deliveries to Europe," the press release
added.
During the meeting with Ladislaw, emphasis was placed on
Azerbaijan's abundant renewable energy potential, which is directed
towards achieving the country's energy transition goals and
diversifying energy supplies to Europe.
"The Caspian-Black Sea-Europe green energy corridor project was
discussed, highlighting the progress made in its implementation.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev strongly supports the
development of green energy. Furthermore, Azerbaijan's leadership
of COP29 underscores its dedication to green energy, climate
initiatives, and decarbonization strategies," the ministry
statement reads.
Regarding COP29, discussions revolved around Azerbaijan's
national and global energy transition policies and plans. The
conversation also touched upon potential contributions to the
climate finance process and efforts to reduce methane
emissions.
An agreement was reached to hold a dialogue on cooperation
between Azerbaijan and the US to harmonize energy security and
climate goals.
