Azerbaijan Reveals Extent Of Water Infrastructure Damage During Occupation Of Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The water
infrastructure of Azerbaijan was seriously damaged during the
occupation by Armenia, Advisor of the State Water Resources Agency
of Azerbaijan Chingiz Abdullayev said during the conference on
"Reconstruction of Water and Wastewater Infrastructure in Karabakh
Region", Trend reports.
"For 30 years, 10 water reservoirs, and 1,200 kilometers of
irrigation canals have been destroyed. Water reservoirs were
polluted by Armenia, water resources were used as a tool of
political pressure. For example, the Sarsang reservoir.
Very little water was discharged from the reservoirs into
Terterchay. Even though Azerbaijan repeatedly appealed to
international organizations on these issues, the occupying state
ignored it. Work is underway to restore water infrastructure in the
territories liberated from occupation," he added.
