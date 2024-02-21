Turkmenistan To Showcase Oil And Gas Potential At Paris Investment Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 21. Turkmenistan will present its oil and gas potential at the International Forum to attract foreign investments in Turkmenistan's Energy Sector (TEIF 2024), which will be held in Paris on April 24-25, 2024, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the Forum's principal organizers were the Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit state concerns, and the Turkmengeology State Corporation in partnership with Turkmen Forum and UK-based GaffneyCline company.

TEIF 2024 will focus on attracting foreign investments in the hydrocarbon resources of the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, optimizing production at mature fields, developing the Galkynysh gas field, building the TAPI gas pipeline and new gas production facilities.

Separate sessions will be devoted to reducing methane emissions as well as opportunities in the construction and transport sectors of Turkmenistan.

Furthermore, TEIF 2024, with the participation of leading companies and financial institutions, will discuss Turkmenistan's role in the future of global energy, new investment opportunities in the oil and gas sector, reducing emissions from hydrocarbon production, accelerating investment in infrastructure projects and the role of financial institutions in promoting clean energy projects.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan, which owns one of the Galkynysh largest gas fields and has conditions for the development of solar and wind energy, has been actively adapting to the global transition to new types of energy in recent years, as well as developing cooperation with foreign leading companies.