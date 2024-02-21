Turkmenistan To Showcase Oil And Gas Potential At Paris Investment Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 21. Turkmenistan will present its oil and gas potential at the
International Forum to attract foreign investments in
Turkmenistan's Energy Sector (TEIF 2024), which will be held in
Paris on April 24-25, 2024, Trend reports.
According to the official source, the Forum's principal
organizers were the Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit state concerns, and
the Turkmengeology State Corporation in partnership with Turkmen
Forum and UK-based GaffneyCline company.
TEIF 2024 will focus on attracting foreign investments in the
hydrocarbon resources of the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea,
optimizing production at mature fields, developing the Galkynysh
gas field, building the TAPI gas pipeline and new gas production
facilities.
Separate sessions will be devoted to reducing methane emissions
as well as opportunities in the construction and transport sectors
of Turkmenistan.
Furthermore, TEIF 2024, with the participation of leading
companies and financial institutions, will discuss Turkmenistan's
role in the future of global energy, new investment opportunities
in the oil and gas sector, reducing emissions from hydrocarbon
production, accelerating investment in infrastructure projects and
the role of financial institutions in promoting clean energy
projects.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan, which owns one of the Galkynysh largest
gas fields and has conditions for the development of solar and wind
energy, has been actively adapting to the global transition to new
types of energy in recent years, as well as developing cooperation
with foreign leading companies.
