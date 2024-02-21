Duct Cleaning Alexandria: Leading The Charge In Indoor Air Quality Solutions

(MENAFN- GetNews)



Duct Cleaning Alexandria, led by John Giannattasio, expands its services to include mold remediation, carpet cleaning, and dryer vent cleaning. These additions complement their existing duct cleaning expertise, providing comprehensive solutions for healthier indoor environments.

Alexandria, VA – February 19, 2024 – Duct Cleaning Alexandria, a premier provider of indoor air quality services, continues to set the standard for excellence in Alexandria and surrounding areas. With a commitment to superior service and customer satisfaction, Duct Cleaning Alexandria proudly announces its expanded range of services tailored to meet the evolving needs of homeowners and businesses.

Led by industry veteran John Giannattasio, Duct Cleaning Alexandria has long been recognized for its expertise in duct cleaning. Now, with the introduction of additional services including mold remediation, carpet cleaning, and dryer vent cleaning, the company stands poised to deliver comprehensive solutions for maintaining a healthy indoor environment.

“At Duct Cleaning Alexandria, we understand the critical importance of clean air and a healthy living environment,” said John Giannattasio, Founder and Owner of Duct Cleaning Alexandria.“Our mission is to provide top-notch services that not only improve indoor air quality but also enhance the overall well-being of our customers.”

Mold remediation is a crucial service in safeguarding homes and businesses against the harmful effects of mold growth. Duct Cleaning Alexandria employs advanced techniques and industry-leading practices to effectively eliminate mold and prevent its recurrence, ensuring a safe and healthy indoor environment for all occupants.

In addition to mold remediation, Duct Cleaning Alexandria offers professional carpet cleaning services designed to refresh and revitalize living spaces. Using state-of-the-art equipment and eco-friendly cleaning solutions, the company removes dirt, allergens, and stains, leaving carpets looking like new and contributing to a healthier indoor environment.

Dryer vent cleaning is another vital service offered by Duct Cleaning Alexandria. Clogged dryer vents not only diminish the efficiency of dryers but also pose a serious fire hazard. By thoroughly cleaning dryer vents, the company helps prevent dryer fires and improves appliance performance, ultimately saving customers time, money, and worry.

With a team of highly trained technicians and a steadfast commitment to excellence, Duct Cleaning Alexandria remains the preferred choice for indoor air quality solutions in Alexandria and beyond.

For more information about Duct Cleaning Alexandria and its range of services, please visit or contact