Tower Heating & Air Expands Services To Include Plumbing, Changes Name To Tower Heating, Air, & Plumbing

Tower Heating & Air, the trusted HVAC company serving Garner, NC, and surrounding areas, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its services to include plumbing.

With a commitment to providing comprehensive home comfort solutions, the company will now operate under the new name, Tower Heating, Air, & Plumbing.

For years, Tower Heating & Air has been synonymous with top-quality heating and cooling services. As part of its ongoing commitment to meeting the diverse needs of its customers, the company has decided to broaden its scope by incorporating plumbing services into its offerings.

The newly added plumbing departmen at Tower Heating, Air, & Plumbing will offer a range of services to address basic plumbing needs, including drain cleaning, gas line repair & replacement, plumbing installation services, and water heater repair & replacement. Customers can expect the same level of professionalism, expertise, and reliability that they have come to associate with the company.

With this expansion, Tower Heating, Air, & Plumbing reaffirms its commitment to transforming homes into healthier, more sustainable living spaces. The company takes pride in serving Wake County and surrounding areas, and looks forward to continuing to provide exceptional service to its valued customers.

For more information about Tower Heating, Air, & Plumbing and its range of services, please visit or contact (919) 755-1957.

About Tower Heating, Air, & Plumbing:

