Leadership Resilience Pioneer, Dr. Clementine Bihiga, Awarded Presidential Lifetime Achievement

(MENAFN- GetNews) Dr. Clementine Bihiga is a genocide survivor who went on to become an esteemed crisis management expert and motivational speaker.







Dr. Clementine Bihiga, celebrated author of“Happily Broken” and a motivational speaker, has been distinguished with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award by The White House and President Joseph Biden. This prestigious recognition honors her unparalleled resilience, inspiring leadership, and her commitment to empowering communities and businesses with strategies for bouncing back from adversity. As a survivor of the Rwandan genocide, Dr. Clementine's remarkable journey underscores her influential role in fostering business resilience and personal growth.

“I'm profoundly moved by this accolade,” said Dr. Clementine, founder of Bounce Forward, an initiative dedicated to teaching authentic resilience and crisis management.“My experiences have equipped me to guide others in transforming their challenges into opportunities for growth.”

As a keynote speaker and crisis management expert, Dr. Clementine excels in advising organizations on navigating through turbulent times to emerge more robust and cohesive. Her philosophy, dubbed“Authentic Resilience,” is a beacon for those seeking to turn adversity into a catalyst for success.“Happily Broken: Discovering Happiness Through Pain and Suffering” is not just a book; it's a roadmap for anyone looking to forge a path of significant personal and professional development amidst challenges.



In addition to her speaking and writing endeavors, Dr. Clementine's non-profit foundation plays a critical role in providing educational support to orphans and refugees in Africa, further exemplifying her dedication to uplifting the underprivileged.

Dr. Clementine elaborates,“My mission is to mentor businesses and organizations in developing a culture of resilience, optimism, and adaptive leadership. The essence of 'Bouncing Forward' lies in leveraging adversity to unite and strengthen teams.”

Discover more about Dr. Clementine's impactful work in crisis management, speaking, and her innovative approaches to business resilience strategies at .