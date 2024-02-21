Give A Hand: Crowdfunding Made Easy With No Platform Fee

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Give A Hand is a leading online crowdfunding platform dedicated to empowering individuals and communities to raise funds for personal causes. In the dynamic world of online crowdfunding, Give A Hand stands out as a beacon of generosity and community support. Give A Hand platform offers individuals seeking to raise funds for personal causes with 0% platform fee which means its free to start and host a fundraiser on its platform.

Revolutionizing Crowdfunding

Traditional crowdfunding platforms often impose fees for using such platform services, reducing the overall impact of the donations. Give A Hand, however, has never had a platform fee which means that every dollar raised goes directly to the individuals and causes that need it most. Give A Hand partners with industry leading payment processors to accept and deliver donations for secure, fast and easy transfers, which have industry standard transaction fees charged by the payment processors.

“At Give A Hand, we believe that everyone deserves a helping hand, especially during challenging times. By not having a platform fee, we aim to maximize the impact of generosity and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those facing personal struggles,” stated on their website company page.

Diverse Causes, Collective Impact

Give A Hand has helped individuals raise millions of dollars online and supports a diverse range of personal causes, reflecting the varied needs of individuals and communities. Whether it's for medical expenses, community projects, memorial services or other pressing needs, the platform welcomes campaigns that aim to make a positive impact.

The platform maintains its user-friendly interface, allowing individuals to easily create and manage their fundraising campaigns. This accessibility is crucial in empowering users to share their stories and rally support from friends, family, and communities.

Give A Hand invites individuals, communities, and organizations to join the platform and experience the impact of crowdfunding with 0% platform fee.

About Give A Hand:

