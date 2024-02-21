Moriah Elizabeth Store Helps Fans Ring In The New Year With A Vibrant Collection

(MENAFN- GetNews) The store helps fans boost their creativity with merch inspired by YouTube sensation.

Moriah Elizabeth Store , the leading arts channel store, has announced its launch of its New Year collection. The new range of items is a celebration of the channel's diverse content that shines a light on Moriah's love for art and has helped her amass a fervent following of more than 9.7 million subscribers on YouTube alone.

In a statement to the press, a spokesperson for Moriah Elizabeth Store stated,“Our New Year collection is an ode to Moriah's enchanting world of colours and crafts. Families love watching Moriah's content around arts and crafts and keenly follow her videos that document her creation of various drawing processes. We love how she inspires others to take up the craft and find joy in their creative journey. People are drawn to her unique blend of art, DIY crafts, and down-to-earth charm. Our team worked hard to produce a collection that matches her artistic storytelling. Each item reflects the essence of her channel and will help fans to embrace the joy of creativity. To ensure no one gets left behind in the community, we have kept the pricing to be as affordable as possible. This will help kids get started with art and self-expression.”

The store worked with designers who understand Moriah Elizabeth's channel and how it is helping those seeking artistic inspiration and a sense of belonging. The New Year collection includes merch like the Moriah Elizabeth Shirt and Moriah Elizabeth Hoodie , which captures the essence of the channel and allows fans to wear their artistic hearts on their sleeves.



He went on to add,“At just 29, she became a beacon of inspiration for millions of fans she has garnered since she started her channel in 2010. Her digital canvas on YouTube showcases the evolution of her craft, providing a space where fans can witness the magic of artistic transformation. The New Year collection from Moriah Elizabeth Store is not just merchandise but a celebration of the tight-knit community that Moriah has fostered through her genuine and relatable content. The items also make for the perfect gifts and will help people dive into the artistic wonderland so they too can express their creativity in style.”

Moriah Elizabeth Store offers exclusive deals to kickstart the New Year festivities, including a 15% discount on purchases exceeding $100. Fans eager to learn more can explore the collection on the official website and step into 2023, adorned with the vibrant spirit of Moriah Elizabeth.