OSHP And Pharmacy Stars Collaborate For Take A Tech To Division Day: Elevating Pharmacy Technicians Together

Pharmacy Stars , a leading provider of compounding compliance solutions and The Ohio Society of Health-System Pharmacy (OSHP) is thrilled to announce the upcoming event“Take a Tech to Division Day,” scheduled for March 8, 2024, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM (EST) at the OhioHealth Blom Administrative Campus (BAC), located at 3430 OhioHealth Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43202.

The pharmacy profession is evolving rapidly and the role of pharmacy technicians is becoming increasingly vital in delivering quality patient care. Recognizing the importance of pharmacy technician advancement, OSHP and Pharmacy Stars have organized this event to provide technicians with valuable insights, tools and knowledge to excel in their roles.

Cait Hawkins, PharmD, MS, PGY1 Health-System Pharmacy Administration & Leadership Resident at Nationwide Children's Hospital, emphasizes the significance of technician advancement, stating,“Pharmacy technicians play a crucial role in the healthcare system, contributing significantly to patient safety and efficient pharmacy operations. Advancing in their careers not only benefits individual technicians but also enhances overall pharmacy practice.”

Jerry Siegel, Executive Vice President of OSHP, highlighted the broader impact, stating,“Investing in the professional growth of pharmacy technicians is an investment in the future of healthcare. Highly skilled and knowledgeable technicians contribute to improved patient outcomes and help streamline pharmacy processes.”

Keith Streckenbach, CEO of Pharmacy Stars, added,“I am thrilled to join hands with OSHP for Take a Tech to Division Day. This event is a testament to our commitment to advancing pharmacy technicians, recognizing their contributions and providing opportunities for growth. Pharmacy technicians are the backbone of pharmacy operations and their advancement is crucial for the entire healthcare landscape. Together, OSHP and Pharmacy Stars aim to empower technicians, fostering an environment where they can thrive and contribute meaningfully to patient care.”

Take a Tech to Division Day comes with exclusive benefits for attendees. New technicians joining this event will enjoy a no-cost registration and receive six months of free membership with OSHP. Additionally, current OSHP members attending the event will receive a six-month membership extension. A lunch program with complimentary meals for all technicians in attendance will also be available. OSHP and Pharmacy Stars are dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the vital contributions of pharmacy technicians, ensuring their continued success and advancement in the dynamic field of healthcare.

For more information and registration, visit here !

About Pharmacy Stars:

Serving over 1,500 hospitals and infusion centers in the United States and Canada, Compounding360, is the #1 enterprise compounding quality management system that gets work done in a fraction of the time it takes with legacy IV documentation tools or paper and Excel. Compounding360 is used by large-scale health systems to standardize and centrally control compounding quality and compliance across dozens or even hundreds of hospitals and infusion centers.

About OSHP:

OSHP is the organization in Ohio representing pharmacists, students, technicians, and associates with an interest in health-system pharmacy practice. Our goals are to enhance education, advocacy, professional guidance, recognition, and communications within our membership and to the public.



