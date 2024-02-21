Tryon Family Dentistry Offers Advanced Composite Fillings For A More Natural Smile

(MENAFN- GetNews) Tryon Family Dentistry is pleased to offer composite resin fillings to its patients.

These custom-made fillings match the exact color of natural teeth, creating a more discreet and natural appearance while effectively treating dental cavities.

Composite resin fillings have become a preferred choice for many patients due to their numerous advantages:

Natural Aesthetics: Composite fillings are custom-matched to the color of the patient's natural teeth, making them virtually indistinguishable.

Less Noticeable: Unlike traditional metal fillings, composite resin fillings blend seamlessly with the tooth, making them less noticeable and more aesthetically pleasing.

Improved Bonding: Composite fillings bond directly to the tooth's structure, providing additional support and helping to prevent fractures and damage in the future.

Conservative Approach: Less tooth structure needs to be removed when placing composite fillings, preserving more of the natural tooth.

Versatile: Composite resin is suitable for repairing both front and back teeth, offering a versatile solution for a variety of dental restorations.

In addition to providing composite fillings, Tryon Family Dentistry specializes in replacing old metal dental fillings. Many patients who have had metal fillings for years are now opting to replace them with composite fillings for both aesthetic and health-related reasons.

Old metal fillings may pose certain risks, including:

Aesthetic Concerns: Metal fillings can be unsightly and may become more noticeable as they age.

Fracture Risk: Metal fillings can weaken the tooth over time and may lead to fractures or cracks.

Potential Allergic Reactions: Some individuals may be allergic to the metals used in traditional fillings.

Expansion and Contraction: Metal fillings may expand and contract with temperature changes, potentially causing damage to the tooth.

Tryon Family Dentistry encourages patients to consider the benefits of replacing old metal fillings with composite resin fillings for improved oral health and a more natural-looking smile.

For more information about composite fillings or to schedule an appointment with Tryon Family Dentistry, please visit their website at or call (919) 747 7888.

About Tryon Family Dentistry:

Tryon Family Dentistry is a leading dental practice with three convenient locations in Raleigh, Zebulon, and Cary, serving the communities of Raleigh, Cary, Morrisville, Garner, Apex, and Fuquay Varina. The practice offers comprehensive dental services, including preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and implant dentistry. With a fos on patient comfort, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to excellence, Tryon Family Dentistry provides personalized and compassionate dental care for patients of all ages.



