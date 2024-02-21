Ferro & Company Announces The Time Master-70S Watch Collection Kickstarter To Launch Soon

(MENAFN- GetNews)



A classic watch design that reflects vintage elegance and 70s boldness is set to join the Ferro & Company catalog.

For many men, the 1970s represent the perfect combination of sophistication and style. In that spirit, Ferro & Company recently announced they will be launching a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter soon, offering pre-sales on their latest watch collection, Time Master-70s. Ferro and Company was founded in 2014 in Vancouver, Canada, by two brothers, Arash and Bardia, who share a passion for retro designs and watches.

The Time Master-70s celebrates the magnificent aesthetics of the 70s while using the latest in top watch crafting technology. Ferro & Company's co-founders,Arash and Bardia, expressed their excitement about the coming release, commenting,“We are thrilled to introduce the Time Master-70s. This is a style that resonates with us, and we know it will with many other men out there in the world as well. This golden era look sends a clear message that is exactly what an ideal watch should deliver.”

The heart of the Time Master-70s lies in its movement – the automatic Miyota 9039. Through the retro-style tinted crystal at the back, enthusiasts can admire the intricacies of this renowned watchmaking movement. Notably, the Time Master-70s marks the inaugural reference to feature this variation, with the movement's rotor adorned with Ferro & Company's distinctive engraving.

With a 39mm diameter case, 47mm lug to lug, and a thickness of 10, the Time Master-70s perfectly balances vintage aesthetics and modern wearability. The scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and an anti-reflective coating ensure durability and clarity.

According to Ferro & Company, the Time Master-70s was designed so that every detail tells a story of an era marked by boldness and individuality. The dials are adorned with LumiNova BGW9 lume, adds a touch of sophistication, ensuring readability even in low light. The 316L stainless steel bracelet with micro-adjust feature provides a comfortable fit for any wrist, completing the vintage aesthetics of the Time Master-70s.

Customer feedback continues to endorse Ferro & Company completely.

John S., from Boston, remarked in a five-star review,“So far I have bought two watches for myself and one for my brother from Ferro & Company. Each has been superior to the last. Personally, I don't see a reason to pick up a watch from other companies. I have become a true believer!”

For more information about the Time Master-70s and Ferro & Company, please visit Ferro Watches at pages/time-master-70s .

Sign up for announcements from the Kickstarter campaign here .