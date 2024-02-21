Cyclum Renewables, LLC To Launch Its First Renewable Truck Stop In Cooperation With FASTECH In Tulare, California

(MENAFN- GetNews) FASTECH looks forward to cooperating with Cyclum Renewables, LLC Truck Stops and the City of Tulare on its first Truck Stop location in the City of Tulare, California

Cyclum Renewables, LLC Truck Stops , a National Developer, Operator and Management company with its own new LEED Certified Carbon Negative brand, design, and operations of Renewable Truck Stops. Dispensing Transitional and all Renewable Fuels, Cyclum proudly announces its first implementation of its Cyclum Truck Stops coming to the City of Tulare, California in 2024 as the development and permitting process has been on-going for the last year. This site is the first of six (6) in Central California over the next 2 years with additional sites in Chowchilla and Maricopa, California already in escrow and permitting.







Cyclum Truck Stops dispenses Renewable fuels ranging from Renewable Diesel, Ethanol Based Gasoline, CNG from RNG and Hydrogen with state-of-the art amenities as well as low-cost EV charging far less than the electrical grid by using Capstone Engineered Solutions“CES” Renewable Microgrids without depending on or connecting to the electrical grid, reducing implementation time of the new locations increasing profitability with the addition of environmental benefits.



Ramakanta Bhattacharjee Vice President at Cyclum Renewables, LLC Truck Stops, stated,“We are looking forward to our continued cooperation with FASTECH and the City of Tulare. Cyclum is committed to providing sustainable and renewable energy solutions for the truck stop industry for the benefit of our Truck Stops Operators, Truck Fleets and Families using our Facilities without the need for connecting to the electric grid or large fields of Solar.”

Cyclum Renewables, LLC Truck Stops is the title sponsor of NATSO's annual convention February 19th-22nd in Orlando, FL, NATSO Connect at Booth #303. Cyclum Renewables, LLC Truck Stop Design can be seen and obtain information at GoCyclum.

Since its establishment in 1994,

FASTECH , headquartered in Buena Park, California, operates as a comprehensive energy solutions provider. The company focuses on the engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance of both alternative and traditional fueling infrastructure across North America. To date, FASTECH has successfully constructed over 45 hydrogen stations, more than 200 natural gas (CNG/LNG) fueling stations, and upwards of 400 conventional fueling stations. Their extensive experience and breadth of projects have established FASTECH as a leading developer of renewable fuel retail and production facilities in North America.