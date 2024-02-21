Alpha Omega Consulting Will Host The Chiropractic Business Mastery 2024 On March 22 And 23, 2024 At The Westin South Coast Plaza

(MENAFN- GetNews) Alpha Omega Consulting is thrilled to announce the upcoming“Chiropractic Business Mastery 2024” event, scheduled for March 22 and 23, 2024, at the prestigious Westin South Coast Plaza. This exclusive gathering will bring together chiropractic professionals from around the world for two days of in-depth discussions, expert insights, and networking opportunities, all aimed at enhancing business strategies and practice growth in the chiropractic field.

Irvine, CA – Alpha Omega Consulting will host a two-day in-person event, Chiropractic Business Mastery 2024, on March 22 and 23, 2024 at The Westin South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California. Founder and CEO, Dr. John Lee will share his insights and experiences from his practice of 20+ years and counting into actionable strategies that participants can easily implement in their own practices. Dr. Ashley Emel, a chiropractor with an MBA, will provide compelling insights on how to work with power partners to drive referrals to your practice.



This much-anticipated event is the first live, in-person seminar organized by Alpha Omega Consulting. Attendees will have the unique chance to learn new strategies and cutting-edge tools while making sure to have a solid foundation of running a million-dollar practice. Breakout sessions and role playing will provide hands-on training opportunities. Participants will also have the advantage of networking with professionals who are also driven dreamers.

Open to chiropractors and spouses along with chiropractic assistants, Chiropractic Business Mastery 2024 is going to be an impactful event set to bring participants on the right path to their dream practices. Register today as there are only limited slots available. Early bird discount also ends January 31, 2024.

About Alpha Omega Consulting:



Alpha Omega Consulting provides business training to chiropractors looking to grow their offices into million-dollar practices. Programs offered are 1:1 coaching, group coaching, and the Alpha Omega Online Academy. We are committed to empowering chiropractors to achieve balance, success, and fulfillment in their practice and personal lives.