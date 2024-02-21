(MENAFN- GetNews)





“Sarcopenia Market”

DelveInsight's“ Sarcopenia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 ” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Sarcopenia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Sarcopenia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Sarcopenia market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Sarcopenia market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Sarcopenia treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Sarcopenia market.





Some of the Key facts of Sarcopenia Market are:



The Sarcopenia therapeutic market in the seven major markets was found to be 1,252 million in 2021 and is expected to increase during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Amongst the EU-5 countries, Italy had the highest number of cases followed by Germany with 3,556,282 and 3,194,532 cases respectively. Spain accounted for least number of sarcopenia cases in 2021.

Japan accounted for 3,104,585 cases sarcopenia in 2021, which accounted for approximately 9% of the total 7MM prevalent cases of sarcopenia.

According to DelveInsight, males are affected more as compared to females in case of sarcopenia. Leading Sarcopenia companies working in the market are MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Biophytis, Dystrogen Therapeutics, Rejuvenate Biomed, Oncocross Therapeutics, OPKO health, NMD Pharma, Rubedo Life Sciences, Immunoforge, and others.





Sarcopenia Overview

Sarcopenia is a condition which is characterized by loss of muscle mass, muscle strength and functional muscle impairment with ageing. The definition has been through various alterations. However, an enormous recent breakthrough is the

inclusion of the condition in the ICD-10 classification of diseases. The physical consequences of this disease put a person at risk for falls, fractures, and hospitalization, thereby affecting the quality of life and death in extreme cases.





Sarcopenia Market



The Sarcopenia market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Sarcopenia market trends by analyzing the impact of current Sarcopenia therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Sarcopenia market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Sarcopenia market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Sarcopenia market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.





Sarcopenia Epidemiology

The Sarcopenia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Sarcopenia patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Sarcopenia market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.







Sarcopenia Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Sarcopenia drugs recently launched in the Sarcopenia market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Sarcopenia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Sarcopenia Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Sarcopenia market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.





Some of the Sarcopenia companies and therapies:



Biophytis: Sarconeos (BIO101)

Rejuvenate Biomed: RJx-01

Lipocine Inc: LPCN 1148 And Many Others





Sarcopenia Pipeline Development Activities





The Sarcopenia report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Sarcopenia key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.





Sarcopenia Therapeutics Assessment





Major key companies are working proactively in the Sarcopenia Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Sarcopenia treatment markets in the upcoming years are MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Biophytis, Dystrogen Therapeutics, Rejuvenate Biomed, Oncocross Therapeutics, OPKO health, NMD Pharma, Rubedo Life Sciences, Immunoforge, and others.





Sarcopenia Report Key Insights

1. Sarcopenia Patient Population

2. Sarcopenia Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Sarcopenia Market

4. Sarcopenia Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Sarcopenia Market Opportunities

6. Sarcopenia Therapeutic Approaches

7. Sarcopenia Pipeline Analysis

8. Sarcopenia Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Sarcopenia Market





