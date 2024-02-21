Cystic Fibrosis Pipeline Insights Report 2024 | Krystal Biotech, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Translate Bio, Novartis, And Others.

(MENAFN- GetNews)





report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in the Cystic Fibrosis pipeline landscape. It covers the Cystic Fibrosis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Cystic Fibrosis therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.





Key Takeaways from the Cystic Fibrosis Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Cystic Fibrosis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ companies working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for Cystic Fibrosis treatment.

The leading companies working in the Cystic Fibrosis Market include Krystal Biotech, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Translate Bio, Novartis, Algi Pharma, Verona Pharma, Atlantic Healthcare, Calithera Biosciences, Horizon Therapeutics, Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Reveragen Biopharma, Spli Sense, GlaxoSmithKline, EmphyCorp, Abbvie, Galapagos NV, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, PathBio Analytics, AstraZeneca, AxentisPharma AG, and others.

Promising Cystic Fibrosis Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Ciprofloxacin (Cipro Inhale, BAYQ3939), P-1037, Hypertonic Saline, VX-371 + HS, MP-376 (Levofloxacin solution for Inhalation), and others.

October 2023: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated announced a study of phase 3 clinical trials for ELX/TEZ/IVA and IVA. This study will evaluate the pharmacokinetics (PK), safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamics (PD), and efficacy of ELX/TEZ/IVA in CF subjects 12 to less than (<) 24 months of age. September 2023: Cystetic Medicines, Inc. announced a study of phase 1 clinical trials for ABCI. This is a 3-part, single-ascending dose Phase 1a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in healthy volunteers (Part A) and multiple-ascending dose Phase 1a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in healthy volunteers (Part B), and a Phase 1b open-label study in subjects with CF (Part C) to assess the safety, tolerability, PK, and preliminary efficacy of ABCI. Subjects will be evaluated for eligibility during Screening within 30 days before Day 1 (Randomization; Visit 3).





In the Cystic Fibrosis pipeline report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Cystic Fibrosis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.





Cystic Fibrosis Overview

Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes long-lasting lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time. More than 30,000 children and adults in the United States have CF (70,000 worldwide) and CF affects people of every racial and ethnic group.





Cystic Fibrosis Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products





Cystic Fibrosis Emerging Drugs Profile



OligoG: Algi Pharma

Ensifentrine: Verona Pharma

MRT5005: Translate Bio

CB280: Calithera Biosciences

KB407 : Krystal Biotech SPL84231: SpliSense





Cystic Fibrosis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

There are approx. 75+ key companies which are developing the Cystic Fibrosis therapies. The Cystic Fibrosis companies which have their Cystic Fibrosis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase II include, Algi Pharma.





Cystic Fibrosis Clinical Trials Assessment





Scope of the Cystic Fibrosis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Cystic Fibrosis Companies- Krystal Biotech, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Translate Bio, Novartis, Algi Pharma, Verona Pharma, Atlantic Healthcare, Calithera Biosciences, Horizon Therapeutics, Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Reveragen Biopharma, Spli Sense, GlaxosmithKline, EmphyCorp, Abbvie, Galapagos NV, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, PathBio Analytics, AstraZeneca, AxentisPharma AG, and others. Cystic Fibrosis Pipeline Therapies- Ciprofloxacin (Cipro Inhale, BAYQ3939), P-1037, Hypertonic Saline, VX-371 + HS, MP-376 (Levofloxacin solution for Inhalation), and others.





Cystic Fibrosis Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspective





Table of Content

Cystic Fibrosis Unmet Needs and Analyst Views





