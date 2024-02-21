(MENAFN- GetNews)





DelveInsight's,“ Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Insight 2024”

report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.





Key Takeaways from the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration treatment.

The leading companies working in the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration market include Molecular Partners, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Aevitas Therapeutics, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, InflammX Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Alexion AstraZeneca Rare Disease, Belite Bio, Katairo, Cognition Therapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Galimedix Therapeutics, Amarna Therapeutics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Aviceda Therapeutics, Isarna Therapeutics, and others.

Promising Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include RPESC-RPE-4W, PRIMA, QA102, Active Comparator CT1812, ASP7317, Tacrolimus, OCU410, GT005, AVD-104, and others.

On January 2023, Luxa Biotechnology Inc. announced a study of Phase 1 & 2 Clinical Trials for RPESC-RPE-4W. The main objective of the study is evaluation of the safety and tolerability of RPESC-RPE-4W as therapy for dry AMD. On August 2023, Smilebiotek Zhuhai Limited announced a study of Phase 2 Clinical Trials for QA102. This is a phase 2, double-masked, randomized, placebo-controlled, dose-response study. The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the efficacy of QA102 oral capsules on the development of GA or CNV in high-risk eyes.





Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Outlook Report





The Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration clinical trial landscape.





Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Overview

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a degenerative disease of the center area of the ocular-posterior segment (the macula lutea) that causes slow degeneration in central vision and severe disability in affected persons.





Drugs for Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment





Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Emerging Drugs Profile



Tinlarebant (LBS-008): Belite Bio

XIFLAM: Inflammx Therapeutics

OCU410: Ocugen

OLX301A: OliX Pharmaceuticals GS030: Gensight Biologics





Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

There are approx. 70+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration. The Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration companies which have their Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals.





Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Clinical Trials Assessment





Scope of the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies- Molecular Partners, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Aevitas Therapeutics, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, InflammX Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Alexion AstraZeneca Rare Disease, Belite Bio, Katairo, Cognition Therapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Galimedix Therapeutics, Amarna Therapeutics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Aviceda Therapeutics, Isarna Therapeutics, and others. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapies- RPESC-RPE-4W, PRIMA, QA102, Active Comparator CT1812, ASP7317, Tacrolimus, OCU410, GT005, AVD-104, and others.





Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspective





Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryDry Age-related Macular Degeneration: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentDry Age-related Macular Degeneration– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Preregistration)Abicipar pegol: Molecular PartnersLate Stage Products (Phase III)ALK-001: Alkeus PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Elamipretide: Stealth BioTherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Drug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsAAV: Aevitas TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsDry Age-related Macular Degeneration Key CompaniesDry Age-related Macular Degeneration Key ProductsDry Age-related Macular Degeneration- Unmet NeedsDry Age-related Macular Degeneration- Market Drivers and BarriersDry Age-related Macular Degeneration- Future Perspectives and ConclusionDry Age-related Macular Degeneration Analyst ViewsDry Age-related Macular Degeneration Key CompaniesAppendix





Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Unmet Needs and Analyst Views





