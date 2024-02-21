Hemophilia A Pipeline Insights Report 2024

(MENAFN- GetNews)





“ Hemophilia A Pipeline Insight 2024 ”

report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ companies and 40+ pipeline drugs in the Hemophilia A pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.





Key Takeaways from the Hemophilia A Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Hemophilia A pipeline report depicts a robust space with 40+ active players working to develop 40+ pipeline therapies for Hemophilia A treatment.

The leading companies working in the Hemophilia A Market include Hoffmann-La Roche, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Shire, Pfizer, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sinocelltech Ltd., Bayer, Ultragenix Pharmaceutical, Spark Therapeutics, Octapharma, ApcinteX Ltd., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Expression Therapeutics LLC, CSL Behring, and others.

Promising Hemophilia A Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Emicizumab, rFVIIa, aPCC, BAX 888, OBIZUR, BIIB031 (rFVIIIFc), Recombinant Human Coagulation FVIII, and others.

July 2023: Apcintex Ltd announced a study of phase 2 clinical trials for SerpinPC. The purpose of the study is to evaluate the efficacy, safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of prophylactic SerpinPC administered subcutaneously (SC) to participants with severe hemophilia A (HemA) (with or without inhibitors) or moderately severe to severe hemophilia B (HemB) (without inhibitors) as part of the SerpinPC registrational program. September 2023: Swedish Orphan Biovitrum announced a study of phase 4 clinical trials for Haemophilia Early Arthropathy Detection with Ultrasound (HEAD-US). The goal of this low-interventional study is to describe the overall joint health in patients with haemophilia A or haemophilia B prophylactically treated with rFVIIIFc or rFIXFc.





In the Hemophilia A pipeline report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Hemophilia A collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.





Hemophilia A Overview

Hemophilia A is an inherited bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot normally. People with hemophilia A will bleed more than normal after an injury, surgery, or dental procedure. This disorder can be severe, moderate, or mild. In severe cases, heavy bleeding occurs after minor injury or even when there is no injury (spontaneous bleeding).





Hemophilia A Emerging Drugs Profile



AGN-193408: Allergan

OCTA101: Octapharma Valoctocogene roxaparvovec: BioMarin Pharmaceuticals





Hemophilia A Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

There are approx. 40+ key companies which are developing the Hemophilia A therapies. The Hemophilia A companies which have their Hemophilia A drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Hoffmann-La Roche, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Shire, Pfizer, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sinocelltech Ltd. and others.





Scope of the Hemophilia A Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Hemophilia A Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Hemophilia A Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Hemophilia A Companies- Hoffmann-La Roche, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Shire, Pfizer, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sinocelltech Ltd., Bayer, Ultragenix pharmaceutical, Spark Therapeutics, Octapharma, ApcinteX Ltd., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Expression Therapeutics LLC, CSL Behring, and others. Hemophilia A Pipeline Therapies- Emicizumab, rFVIIa, aPCC, BAX 888, OBIZUR, BIIB031 (rFVIIIFc), Recombinant Human Coagulation FVIII, and others.





Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryHemophilia A: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentHemophilia A – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveIn-depth Commercial AssessmentHemophilia A Collaboration DealsLate Stage Products (Pre-registration)Valoctocogene roxaparvovec: BioMarin PharmaceuticalLate Stage Products (Phase III)Giroctocogene fitelparvovec: Pfizer/ Sangamo TherapeuticsMid Stage Products (Phase II)NNC0365-3769 A (Mim8): Novo Nordisk A/SEarly Stage Products (Phase I/II)BAX 888: Baxalta / ShireBAY2599023: Bayer / Ultragenix pharmaceuticalEarly Stage Products (Phase I)Gene therapy: Expression Therapeutics, LLCDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Hemophilia A- Market Drivers and BarriersAppendix





