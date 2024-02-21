               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Hemophilia A Pipeline Insights Report 2024


2/21/2024 3:08:00 AM

DelveInsight's,
Hemophilia A Pipeline Insight 2024
report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ companies and 40+ pipeline drugs in the Hemophilia A pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.


Key Takeaways from the Hemophilia A Pipeline Report

  • DelveInsight's Hemophilia A pipeline report depicts a robust space with 40+ active players working to develop 40+ pipeline therapies for Hemophilia A treatment.
  • The leading companies working in the Hemophilia A Market include Hoffmann-La Roche, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Shire, Pfizer, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sinocelltech Ltd., Bayer, Ultragenix Pharmaceutical, Spark Therapeutics, Octapharma, ApcinteX Ltd., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Expression Therapeutics LLC, CSL Behring, and others.
  • Promising Hemophilia A Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Emicizumab, rFVIIa, aPCC, BAX 888, OBIZUR, BIIB031 (rFVIIIFc), Recombinant Human Coagulation FVIII, and others.
  • July 2023: Apcintex Ltd announced a study of phase 2 clinical trials for SerpinPC. The purpose of the study is to evaluate the efficacy, safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of prophylactic SerpinPC administered subcutaneously (SC) to participants with severe hemophilia A (HemA) (with or without inhibitors) or moderately severe to severe hemophilia B (HemB) (without inhibitors) as part of the SerpinPC registrational program.
  • September 2023: Swedish Orphan Biovitrum announced a study of phase 4 clinical trials for Haemophilia Early Arthropathy Detection with Ultrasound (HEAD-US). The goal of this low-interventional study is to describe the overall joint health in patients with haemophilia A or haemophilia B prophylactically treated with rFVIIIFc or rFIXFc.


Request a sample and discover the recent advances in Hemophilia A Treatment Drugs @
Hemophilia A Pipeline Report


In the Hemophilia A pipeline report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Hemophilia A collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.


Hemophilia A Overview

Hemophilia A is an inherited bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot normally. People with hemophilia A will bleed more than normal after an injury, surgery, or dental procedure. This disorder can be severe, moderate, or mild. In severe cases, heavy bleeding occurs after minor injury or even when there is no injury (spontaneous bleeding).


Find out more about Hemophilia A Treatment Landscape @
Drugs for Hemophilia A Treatment


Hemophilia A Emerging Drugs Profile

  • AGN-193408: Allergan
  • OCTA101: Octapharma
  • Valoctocogene roxaparvovec: BioMarin Pharmaceuticals


Hemophilia A Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

There are approx. 40+ key companies which are developing the Hemophilia A therapies. The Hemophilia A companies which have their Hemophilia A drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Hoffmann-La Roche, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Shire, Pfizer, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sinocelltech Ltd. and others.


Learn more about the emerging Hemophilia A Pipeline Therapies @
Hemophilia A Clinical Trials Assessment


Scope of the Hemophilia A Pipeline Report

  • Coverage- Global
  • Hemophilia A Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
  • Hemophilia A Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
  • Hemophilia A Companies- Hoffmann-La Roche, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Shire, Pfizer, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sinocelltech Ltd., Bayer, Ultragenix pharmaceutical, Spark Therapeutics, Octapharma, ApcinteX Ltd., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Expression Therapeutics LLC, CSL Behring, and others.
  • Hemophilia A Pipeline Therapies- Emicizumab, rFVIIa, aPCC, BAX 888, OBIZUR, BIIB031 (rFVIIIFc), Recombinant Human Coagulation FVIII, and others.


Dive deep into rich insights for new drugs for Hemophilia A treatment, Visit @
Hemophilia A Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspective


Table of Content

  • Introduction
  • Executive Summary
  • Hemophilia A: Overview
  • Pipeline Therapeutics
  • Therapeutic Assessment
  • Hemophilia A – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective
  • In-depth Commercial Assessment
  • Hemophilia A Collaboration Deals
  • Late Stage Products (Pre-registration)
  • Valoctocogene roxaparvovec: BioMarin Pharmaceutical
  • Late Stage Products (Phase III)
  • Giroctocogene fitelparvovec: Pfizer/ Sangamo Therapeutics
  • Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
  • NNC0365-3769 A (Mim8): Novo Nordisk A/S
  • Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)
  • BAX 888: Baxalta / Shire
  • BAY2599023: Bayer / Ultragenix pharmaceutical
  • Early Stage Products (Phase I)
  • Gene therapy: Expression Therapeutics, LLC
  • Drug profiles in the detailed report.....
  • Hemophilia A- Market Drivers and Barriers
  • Appendix


    For further information on the Hemophilia A pipeline therapeutics, reach out to
    Hemophilia A Unmet Needs and Analyst Views


    About Us

    DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.

