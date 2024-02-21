(MENAFN- GetNews)
“Metal Scaffold Planks Market Set to Reach US$ 285.9 Million, Driven by 15.7% CAGR Amid Growing Construction Activities” The Metal Scaffold Planks Market is anticipated to achieve US$ 285.9 million by 2029, driven by a remarkable 15.7% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during 2023-2029, propelled by increasing construction projects worldwide requiring durable and reliable scaffolding solutions.
Synopsis
Metal scaffolding planks
are designed for secure walking in industrial inspection and building construction.
Global Metal Scaffold Planks Market is projected to reach US$ 285.9 million in 2029, increasing from US$ 212.9 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 4.2% during the period of 2023 to 2029. Influencing issues, such as economy environments, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, have led to great market fluctuations in the past few years and are considered comprehensively in the whole Metal Scaffold Planks market research.
Rise in construction activities globally for residential and commercial buildings and increase in consumer demand for home renovation and replacement drive the growth of the global scaffolding market. Growth in the oil and gas market will also have a positive impact on the scaffolding boards market.
Report Scope
This report, based on historical analysis (2018-2022) and forecast calculation (2023-2029), aims to help readers to get a comprehensive understanding of global Metal Scaffold Planks market with multiple angles, which provides sufficient supports to readers' strategy and decision making.
Request a Sample Copy or Connect for Further Details:
By Company
OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY Wellmade Scaffold Wufang Industry SUCOOT Leach's Tilon CG Spar Steel PcP Corporation World Scaffolding Layher Scaffolding Phoenix Metalform Tianjin Minjie steel Tradex LLC Stepup Scaffold ADTO GROUP
Segment by Type
Steel Scaffold Plank Aluminum Scaffold Plank
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas Construction Others
Production by Region
North America Europe China Japan
Consumption by Region
North America (United States, Canada) Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil,Turkey, GCC Countries)
The Metal Scaffold Planks report covers below items:
Chapter 1: Product Basic Information (Definition, Type and Application)
Chapter 2: Manufacturers' Competition Patterns
Chapter 3: Production Region Distribution and Analysis
Chapter 4: Country Level Sales Analysis
Chapter 5: Product Type Analysis
Chapter 6: Product Application Analysis
Chapter 7: Manufacturers' Outline
Chapter 8: Industry Chain, Market Channel and Customer Analysis
Chapter 9: Market Opportunities and Challenges
Chapter 10: Market Conclusions
Chapter 11: Research Methodology and Data Source
