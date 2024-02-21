Introducing Rummy's Beach Club: A Unique Haven For Dogs And Their Owners Year Round

(MENAFN- GetNews)





“Rummy's Beach Club offers the Best Dog Swimming in Houston and surrounding areas.” Rummy's Beach Club in Houston offers an exclusive dog-friendly experience all year long. Whether you want to boost your dog's water skills, teach them to swim, enjoy the one-acre dog park, or try dock jumping, we've got you covered. Our unique club provides support for dogs uncomfortable with water, with a beach entry and life jackets for safety. Enjoy VIP amenities like dock diving, a heated pool year-round, swimming lessons, and professional photography to capture special moments.

Spring, TX – Are you looking to break the routine with your beloved pets and create unforgettable memories together? While animals thrive on routine, there's joy and mental stimulation in exploring new experiences. Try out Rummy's Beach Club, your go-to destination for a one-of-a-kind experience that will leave tails wagging!

Customers enjoy the 1 acre dog park and private pool experience year round with a winter dome, heated pool, and a space for changing.

Rummy's Beach Club , nestled in the heart of Houston and its surrounding areas, offers a diverse range of activities to cater to all your canine companion's needs. Whether you want to boost your dog's water confidence, teach them to swim, engage in exhilarating dock jumping, or simply enjoy our stunning dog park, Rummy's Beach Club has you covered.

For older dogs or pups dealing with arthritis, the therapeutic benefits of swimming are immeasurable. And for the younger ones, we're here to help them become proficient swimmers and ensure they're thoroughly worn out by the end of the day!

Best Dog Swimming : At Rummy's Beach Club, all dogs and clients are welcome. We understand that some dogs may be uncomfortable or fearful of water, which is why we provide extra support and tips to help both the pup and their parent. Our pool features a beach entry and a large shallow area, perfect for gradually introducing your pup to the water in a positive and comfortable manner. We also offer life jackets to ensure safety and build trust with our furry friends.

Private Dog Swim : One of the standout features of Rummy's Beach Club is its exclusivity. It's a private club, ensuring that you and your dog(s) have the VIP experience you deserve. This makes it ideal for older dogs, dogs with health issues, or dogs with behavioral challenges. Our amenities include dock diving, year-round swimming with a heated pool, swimming lessons, photography and video services, a retail store, and a one-acre dog park for sniffing and seeking fun.

Dog Photography & Video : Capture those precious moments with your pup at Rummy's Beach Club. We provide professional photos and videos of your session, turning your dog's water adventures into lasting memories. We even offer underwater photography for those pups that love to dive. And during the holidays, we set up a themed photo booth for an extra special touch.

Winter Swimming : Don't let the cold weather stop your pup from having a blast. In the winter, we protect you and your furry friend from the elements with our Winter Dome, keeping the pool heated and the water warm. Swimming at Rummy's Beach Club is a year-round delight, benefiting dogs of all ages.

Private Dog Park : Let your pup run free and off-leash in our one-acre dog park, where they can engage in various activities that bring them joy and excitement. It's a place where dogs can exercise, socialize, and simply be themselves, creating a lively atmosphere for both dogs and their owners.

Rummy's Retail Store : After a fun dip or a session of dock jumping, visit our retail store for toys, treats, dog food, and fresh ingredients to enhance your pup's meals. Don't forget to check out our special designed shirts!

9 Reasons To Visit Rummy's Beach Club:

Private VIP Session with you and your pups.Heated walk-in Pool.Shallow swimming.Dog Park – 1 acre of fun!Winter Swimming with the Winter Dome.Dock Diving (10'x 6′ dock).Fun Photography & Video.Experienced Staff & Owner.Retail Store – shirts, treats, food, toys, & more!

Rummy's Beach Club is a haven for dog lovers of all ages. Swimming with your dog is a low-impact exercise that offers numerous benefits, making it suitable for adults at any stage of life. It's an activity that promotes fitness, flexibility, relaxation, and stress relief.

About Rummy's Beach Club: Founded in 2009 by Lisa Goebel, Rummy's Beach Club is a unique establishment inspired by the remarkable journey of a rescued Siberian Husky named Rummy. Lisa and Rummy's transformational journey led to the vision of creating a place where dogs and their owners can forge meaningful connections, guided by compassion and a commitment to improving the lives of dogs everywhere.

