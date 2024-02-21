Smartlab International Organized Charity Event In Vietnam As Part Of 2024 New Year Celebration

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Vietnam – 19 February, 2024 – In an effort to give back to the local community and to spread the festive joy, SmartLab International took the opportunity to organize a visit to Mái ấm Chúc Từ Orphanage as part of the company's 2024 New Year Celebration.

The charity event was included in the itinerary of the very first Vietnam Office Tour of 2024 organized by SmartLab International which enabled some of the company's most dedicated subscribers and distributors to participate alongside managers and staff.

Participants distributed food and other daily essentials to children at the orphanage, providing them with support and some measure of comfort. In addition, an amount of donation was also made to assist in improving the welfare of the children.

Other events included in SmartLab International's Vietnam Office Tour of 2024 included hosting the participants to a tour of the company's office located in Ho Chi Minh City where they had the opportunity to see the company conduct its day-to-day operations, a celebratory dinner reception to usher in the New Year and a live demonstration of the company's proprietary SMART SP trading bot.

A spokesperson for SmartLab International said:“As a company, SmartLab International believes in doing our part to reach out to those in need and make a positive impact on their lives. As such, we are fully committed to supporting our local communities and we are honored to be able to do so.”