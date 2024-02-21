CYBERSEC ASIA 2024: Smartlab International CEO Alex Wu Discuss Wide Range Of Issues Pertaining To Cybersecurity With Industry Counterparts

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Vietnam – 19 February, 2024 – SmartLab International , a company that is one of the early pioneers in the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in market-spread trading, participated in Cybersec Asia 2024, the Asia region's premier cybersecurity event catering to those within the IT Security, Data Management and Cloud Solution industries.

The 2-day event, which was held in Bangkok, Thailand from January 31st to February 1st, 2024, saw the participation of over 2000 attendees, more than 60 speakers and some 50-odd exhibitors.

Key partners and attendees at the event included a number of well-known corporation such as Huawei, Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, Google and PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited).

SmartLab International was represented by CEO, Mr. Alex Wu, who met with a number of industry counterparts and discussed issues pertaining to cybersecurity at the event. Some of issues that were discussed included the evolving threat and regulatory landscape as well as technical solutions to address the challenges. At the event, Mr. Alex Wu also held discussions with industry counterparts and representatives of corporate entities on areas where there can be mutual cooperation and collaboration between SmartLab International and their respective organizations.

Alex Wu shared details of his engagements at the event saying,“I had a good discussion about cybersecurity issues and solutions with a number of my industry counterparts. Also exchanged views on mutual cooperation and collaboration to realize significant synergies between our organizations.”

SmartLab International said in a statement that“it was a meaningful and fruitful event that provided us with the opportunity to network, interact and explore solutions to challenges in the field of cybersecurity.”

For more information please contact at Email: