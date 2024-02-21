Explore Pet-Friendly Paradise: Trails, Dining, And Stays On Florida's Adventure Coast

(MENAFN- GetNews) A vacation in Florida is the perfect time to get out and explore the great outdoors with a four-legged best friend! Check out these fan-favorites on Florida's Adventure Coast, Brooksville – Weeki Wachee , including parks and hiking trails, local restaurants, unique shopping, and pet-friendly accommodations.



Pet-friendly Trail

GREAT WALKS & EASY EXPLORATIONS

Get ready for a fun outing, hassle-free! A 2.3-mile loop trail at Fickett Hammock Preserve in Brooksville makes a great short hike, while the Nature Coast Botanical Gardens in Spring Hill offers 3.5 acres to explore with well-behaved dogs on a leash. The Rotary Centennial Dog Park has three runs for large, small, and service dogs, with additional amenities including picnic shelters, a pavilion, and restrooms. The newest dog-friendly park on Florida's Adventure Coast can be found near historic downtown Brooksville; The Quarry Disc Golf and Park, which now offers a walking trail and numerous waste stations thanks to a community effort and the generous donations of several Brooksville families.

FOR AVID HIKERS AND FOUR-LEGGED FRIENDS

For longer walks and serious hikes with pets, discover Florida's Adventure Coast parks and preserves. The Weeki Wachee Preserve is a local favorite, offering scenic views with large lakes, rock mounds, and miles of trails surrounded by native landscapes. North of Weeki Wachee, the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area also allows dogs on a leash, with two trails that are best in the morning hours on non-hunting days from January through March and August through October. Near Brooksville, the Withlacoochee State Forest offers miles and miles of trails and allows leashed pets at most trailheads, including Silver Lake Recreation Area and Tucker Hill Day Use Area.



Withlacoochee State Trail

PAVED TRAILS & PUPPY DOG TAILS

Paved trails such as the Suncoast Trail, the Withlacoochee State Trail, and the Good Neighbor Trail are all open to dogs on a leash. Since these trails are used primarily by cyclists, special care should be taken to ensure visitors' pet poses no danger to others. At all parks and trails, visitors are expected to pick up after their pet(s), respect wildlife, and remember to bring enough water for everyone, pets included!

DINING



Many restaurants with outdoor seating welcome visitors and pets on Florida's Adventure Coast. For peaceful views of the water, take a scenic drive to Hernando Beach near Weeki Wachee. Along Shoal Line Boulevard, discover seafood grills with great outdoor seating, like the Silver Dolphin Restaurant & Country Store patio.



Marker 48

Here are a few pet-friendly restaurants and establishments (outdoor seating) that locals love on Florida's Adventure Coast:

Bayport Inn

Bread Box Bakery

Brian's Place

Chulas Mexican Grill

Gators Dockside

Hernando Beach Tropical Grille

The Lazy Lizard

Rookies Sport Bar & Grill

Silver Dolphin Restaurant & Country Store

Upper Deck

Itchy Belly Garden

The Florida Cracker Tap Room

Marker 48



Sparacia Witherell Family



Tidal Company

SHOPPING AND PET-FRIENDLY MARKETS

For unique gifts, home decor and antiques, discover dog-friendly shopping on Florida's Adventure Coast including the Thrifty Dog, Flippin Out Vintage and the Airport Farmers & Flea Market. For pet supplies, toys and treats, visit Happy Tails Pet Supply Outlet, Dog Gone Healthy, or the Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming.

Open every Saturday and Sunday from 8:00am-3:00pm, the Airport Farmers & Flea Market is an open-air market with 400 vendors ranging from fresh produce and bakeries, to new and used gardening, home decor, pet supplies and other items.

PET-FRIENDLY HOTELS & LODGING

Many hotels and campgrounds on Florida's Adventure Coast are pet-friendly.



Ardendales Bed & Breakfast

Hernando Beach Motel

Mary's Fish Camp

Days Inn of Brooksville

Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham, Brooksville

Motel 6, Spring Hill/Weeki Wachee

Quality Inn of Weeki Wachee

Quality Inn & Suites, Brooksville

Click here for more details and information on places to stay. Plan the next vacation on Florida's Adventure Coast using the destination's Trip Planner and discover pet-friendly festivals and happenings on the Calendar of Events .

