Lee Chambers Named A Big Issue Top 100 Changemaker 2024

“Lee Chambers at the House of Lords” The psychologist and entrepreneur was featured for his services to gender equality in business and wider society

Lee Chambers, the British businessman and male ally, has been featured on this year's Big Issue 100 Changemaker's list, recognising his work on gender equity, menopause, and engaging men in inclusion. From delivering allyship training in organsations, to working in schools bringing positive masculinity and online misogyny sessions to young boys, Chambers is focused on collaboration and unity in the pursuit of an inclusive future .

The Big Issue 100 Changemakers list is a tribute to the people and organisations who have focused, not on themselves, but on the rest of us. There is something in what they're doing that will make the coming year better too. Selfless, frequently unheralded, though sometimes a little better known, they have identified something that needs to be done, something which lifts others, frequently through personal experience, and rather than wait and moan, they get on and make a change.

The 2024 Changemakers range from the UK's first clothing brand created, designed and hand-produced by young ex-offenders to a former Royal Navy officer, whose work highlighting the experiences of veterans affected by the military's LGBTQ+ ban led to a historic public apology from prime minister Rishi Sunak last summer. In this time of untethering, when certainties are ever more loosened, the acknowledgement of those doing good is even more vital than it was before.







On being a part of this year's Changemaker list, Chambers said,“The Big Issue is a pillar of justice in the UK, and to be recognised by them is something I'm proud of. The work we do is challenging at times, but the impact makes it all worthwhile. And while we don't do what we do for accolades or acclaim, having the backing of an institution that is respected does give us that little boost to keep making a difference through our work and our campaigns.”

This recognition is part of a positive start the year for Chambers and Male Allies UK, who continue to research the benefits of men engaging in inclusion and gender-equitable workplaces. Chambers has been confirmed as a keynote speaker at the WomenTech Global Conference and as a judge for the UK Startup Awards.