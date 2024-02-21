Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) Expands Presence In Uzbekistan With Registration Of Cellgenic Lyophilized Exosomes Line

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Miami, Florida – Global Stem Cells Group

is pleased to announce the official registration of its Cellgenic Lyophilized Exosomes line throughout the region of Uzbekistan. This significant milestone allows doctors and distributors in Uzbekistan to access and utilize the two Lyophilized Exosomes product lines, specifically tailored for aesthetic and orthopedic applications.

Utilizing cutting-edge exosome technology, the Cellgenic Lyophilized Exosomes involve the freeze-drying of extracellular vesicles (EVs) separately from mesenchymal stem cell cultures expanded in the laboratory. These Lyophilized Exosomes, reconstituted with saline just before use, have proven to be highly effective in reducing inflammation and managing pain.

An outstanding feature of the Lyophilized Exosomes is their global shipping capability without the need for refrigeration. This eliminates logistical challenges related to temperature requirements, ensuring easy access to various locations without constraints. Global Stem Cells Group has prioritized versatility, addressing common limitations faced by many medications.

Uzbekistan will now have access to both presentations of Cellgenic Lyophilized Exosomes. The aesthetic line, primarily utilized by aesthetic doctors and dermatologists, and the orthopedic“the Rege series,” dedicated to pain management and sports medicine. This expansion in product availability underscores Global Stem Cells Group's commitment to providing innovative solutions that overcome challenges and meet diverse medical needs.

Experiencing Unprecedented Growth Global Stem Cells Group is on an impressive growth trajectory with multiple offices worldwide. The company is dedicated to expanding its outreach by opening offices wherever it is prudent to do so. The recent product registration in the region is expected to further strengthen GSCG's position as a global leader in the regenerative and restorative medicine space.

Consolidating Presence in Uzbekistan GSCG is solidifying its presence in Uzbekistan with the inauguration of a clinic and training center in Tashkent in 2023. Now, in 2024, the company marks the beginning of the year with the registration of its successful product line, Cellgenic Exosomes, promising stability and recognition in Uzbekistan and neighboring countries.

Benito Novas, CEO of Global Stem Cells Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's growth, stating:“Our goal at Global Stem Cells Group is to make available to all doctors and patients the latest technologies in Regenerative Medicine. I am very pleased that Uzbekistan has joined us. Now, we not only have a point to treat patients and train doctors, but they can also benefit from cellgenic exosomes, which are part of the latest technologies revolutionizing the field of regenerative medicine.”

About Cellgenic

Cellgenic is a brand of cellular products and kits equipped with the latest technologies in the regenerative medicine market, including Exosomes, Collagenase, PRP, Wharton's jelly mesenchymal cells, and more. Constantly engaged in research, Cellgenic aims to provide doctors and patients with the latest technologies of the highest quality.

About Global Stem Cells Group:

The Global Stem Cell Group is a family of several companies focused on stem cell medicine and research. The company uses its network to bring leadership in regenerative medicine training, research, and patient applications.

GSCG's mission is to allow physicians to present the benefits of stem cell medicine to patients worldwide. The company also partners with policymakers, educators, and regulators to promote regenerative medicine.

Global Stem Cells Group is a publicly traded company operating under the symbol MSSV.

Safe Harbor Statement:

