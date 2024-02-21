Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) Announces Registration Of Cellgenic Lyophilized Exosomes Line In The United Arab Emirates

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Miami, Florida – Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG)

is delighted to announce the successful registration of its Cellgenic Lyophilized Exosomes line throughout the entire region of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This significant achievement marks a pivotal moment for both GSCG and the field of regenerative medicine in the UAE, facilitating greater access to advanced therapeutic options for healthcare professionals and patients alike.





Exosomes, extracellular vesicles secreted by cells, have garnered considerable attention in regenerative medicine due to their ability to carry bioactive molecules that modulate various cellular functions critical for tissue repair and regeneration. The Cellgenic Exosomes, now available to practicing doctors in the United Arab Emirates, represent a cutting-edge advancement in this field.

The registration of Cellgenic Lyophilized Exosomes in the UAE not only empowers healthcare professionals with a powerful therapeutic tool but also streamlines distribution logistics. Unlike traditional exosome products that require stringent refrigeration during transport, the lyophilized formulation can be shipped and stored at ambient temperatures, enhancing accessibility even in regions with challenging infrastructure.

Benito Novas, Founder of the Global Stem Cells Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating,“With the registration of this groundbreaking exosome product, Global Stem Cells Group reaffirms its commitment to advancing regenerative medicine in the region. We are dedicated to providing healthcare professionals with innovative solutions that can transform patient care and outcomes.”

Dave Christensen, CEO of Global Stem Cells Group, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the significance of this achievement in expanding the reach of regenerative medicine.“The registration of Cellgenic Lyophilized Exosomes in the UAE represents a significant milestone in our mission to commercialize access to cutting-edge therapies worldwide. We are proud to contribute to the advancement of healthcare in this region and beyond,” he remarked.

Global Stem Cells Group continues to demonstrate rapid growth and innovation, with a global network of offices and a steadfast commitment to driving progress in regenerative medicine. The registration of Cellgenic Lyophilized Exosomes in the UAE further solidifies GSCG's position as a leader in the field, poised to deliver transformative solutions to patients worldwide.

About Cellgenic

Cellgenic is a distinguished brand renowned for its cellular products and kits featuring the latest advancements in regenerative medicine, including Exosomes, Collagenase, PRP, Wharton's jelly mesenchymal cells, and more. Committed to excellence in research and development, Cellgenic strives to provide healthcare professionals with cutting-edge technologies of the highest quality to enhance patient care and outcomes.

About Global Stem Cells Group:

The Global Stem Cell Group is a family of several companies focused on stem cell medicine and research. The company uses its network to bring leadership in regenerative medicine training, research, and patient applications.

GSCG's mission is to allow physicians to present the benefits of stem cell medicine to patients worldwide. The company also partners with policymakers, educators, and regulators to promote regenerative medicine.

Global Stem Cells Group is a publicly traded company operating under the symbol MSSV.



To learn more about Global Stem Cells Group, Inc.'s companies visit our website or call +1 305 560 5331

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this news release may be"forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based partly on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors.