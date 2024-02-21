Nila Residence Nears Completion, Setting New Standards In Bali's Luxury Living

(MENAFN- GetNews) Bali's leading property developer, Mirah Investment & Development, is delighted to announce a milestone in the construction of an award-winning gated villa residential complex, Nila Residence, in Berawa, Bali.

Nila Residence, an exclusive development of 19 free-standing villas in the coveted Berawa, Bali neighbourhood, is now 90% complete. This exciting residential project, characterized by its gated luxury and unique award-winning design by Mirah Investment & Development's Head Designer, Alexia Dubus, is set to redefine luxury living in Bali.



The luxury villa complex stands in Berawa, one of Bali's most prestigious neighbourhoods, known for its vibrant beachside lifestyle and Bali's trendiest neighbourhoods for ex-pats & tourists alike. The project's nearing completion has stirred considerable excitement among owners and future residents, drawn by the allure of high rental yield potential and the promise of a serene, upscale lifestyle.



Nila Residence – Bali's premier luxury residential complex.

“Berawa, Canggu has emerged as one of the top destinations in Bali,” said Alexis Santafe, International Sales Executive for Mirah Investment & Development.“Its popularity has meant that it is currently unmatched in terms of real estate performance, and the area has attracted some of the best restaurants & beach clubs.”

Berawa in Bali blends traditional culture with modern amenities, featuring scenic beaches, vibrant cafes, and wellness centres. It's a popular spot for surfers, foodies, and those seeking a lively community, appealing to families, singles, and retirees alike for its high-quality lifestyle.

The completion of the structure and MEP phases for Nila Residence marks a significant milestone, with the finishing touches and landscaping ongoing, followed by furniture & appliance installation. Nila Residence's private pool villas are turnkey and delivered ready-to-live, with full living amenities including top international fixtures, fittings, and kitchen appliances. The design incorporates sustainable materials like reclaimed Ulin and Teak woods complemented with an earthy natural colour palette.



This progress underscores Mirah Investment & Development's commitment to delivering projects of the highest quality. Nila Residence not only promises to be a luxurious dwelling but also offers a lucrative investment opportunity through its high potential for rental returns and an optional rental management program for a truly passive investment experience.

Out of the 19 free-standing villas, only two units are remaining. Prospective buyers are urged to seize this chance to own a piece of Bali's luxury real estate market , a market that continues to show robust growth and strong investment potential.“The interest in Nila Residence has been overwhelming, reflecting the discerning taste of our clients and the increasing demand for enclosed luxury living in Bali,” noted Alexis.

Nila Residence is one of the many projects of Mirah Investment & Development that are scheduled for completion this year, including Kiara Ocean Place, 62 exclusive apartments steps from the ocean in Batu Belig, and Kuara Resorts, a beachfront resort in an untouched region of south Lombok.





Cocana Resort – Recently opened luxury resort on Gili Trawangan.

This builds upon their portfolio of recently completed and now operational developments such as Secana Beachtown, the ultimate lifestyle resort in Berawa with 32 apartments, 58 villas, & 3 restaurants including a rooftop pool club; and Cocana Resort, a luxury resort on the idyllic island of Gili Trawangan.

About Mirah Investment & Development



As Bali's leading property developer, Mirah Investment & Development is well established as the market leader with years of experience in bringing luxury developments to the most sought-after locations across the Indonesian archipelago. An extensive in-house team of locals and expatriates offer end-to-end services from architecture and design to professional property management as well as legal, taxation and immigration support.



If anyone is interested in discovering more about investing with Mirah Investment & Development in Indonesia, reach out today via Email to: ... or phone: +62 85 100 800 800.

