The New Online Service, Antiqon PRO, Offers Art Market Professionals An Effective Way To Promote Art And Antiques On The Internet

Antiqon PRO is announcing the launch of an online platform that introduces a completely new format for promoting and selling art objects on the Internet. This innovative service will enable representatives of the art market to seamlessly transition their business online and reach an audience of over 12 million people.

Antiqon PRO allows to create a single personal account based on the service, through which users will be able to place art objects for sale on specialized platforms for collectors from all over the world: Antiqon , Veryimportantlot, Vinterior, Antiques Boutique, Pomono, and Chairish, as well as on several major European and American marketplaces such as eBay, Google Market, Facebook Marketplace, and Instagram Shopping. The functionality of trading platform will help representatives of the art market to significantly simplify and increase the effectiveness of advertising goods on the Internet in just a few clicks. Users of the service will no longer have to manually upload their products and pay for their placement on all the websites presented separately, which will not only save time but also cost 50-70% less.

“The Antiqon team has been working in the art market for many years and knows how increasing the visibility of goods on the Internet is important for business development. The Antiqon PRO service was created to solve problems with entering the global art and antiques market, simplify promotion processes, increase business profitability, save money and time, which are an important resource for every professional,” – Danila Moiseenkov, director of Service Development Antiqon PRO.

In addition to the effective promotion of goods, Antiqon PRO also solves other important issues that arise in the process of making a deal: it provides consultations, ensures the acceptance of payments using popular payment systems, provides logistics and insurance services for art objects, and also acts as a guarantor of the security of the transaction.

Antiqon PRO has developed flexible tariff plans with a free three-month period, which will allow each client to test the service and build their own sales strategy.

Join Antiqon PRO at Open new horizons for business development.