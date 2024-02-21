(MENAFN- GetNews) Soaex Exchange

was registered on January 11, 2007, and was established as a professional contract exchange in San Francisco, California, in March 2019. It mainly provides currency and derivatives trading services for digital assets such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum to global users. It has won the trust of users with its excellent technical strength and professional services. In June 2019, it received investment from top cryptocurrency venture capital institutions A16z and BinanceLabs; and in September 2019, it applied to obtain a license (money services business) issued by the U.S. Financial Supervisory Authority.

SOAEX is a US-based cryptocurrency trading and investment platform that allows users to easily buy, sell, exchange and store cryptocurrencies. The platform is intuitive and beginner-friendly, supporting basic transactions and the use of digital wallets. For more advanced traders, more professional trade execution and lower fees are provided. However, in June 2021, the company announced that it would phase out Coinbase Pro and was the first in the Bitcoin industry to develop a Bitcoin options two-way trading virtual commodity pledged barter contract (options contract trading). The emergence of options contract trading ended the previous history of Bitcoin not being able to short-sell, and opened up the prelude to various innovative contract trading markets.

SOAEX is the world's first mainstream exchange to commit to 100% reserves. It works closely with the well-known American auditing company Armanino LLP and regularly discloses open source solutions so that users can verify that 100% of their assets are stored in SOAEX. Its“funds are safe and guaranteed” feature has been certified by the US MSB currency regulatory agency, and a license has been issued to obtain an operating license, making it the world's most secure, open and authorized top exchange platform.

Over the past five years, Soaex professional contract exchange has always adhered to the principle of user first and continuously improved the security and stability of the trading platform. Soaex ensures the security of user assets by introducing advanced risk control systems and multiple encryption technologies, and strictly abides by compliance requirements to ensure the transparency and fairness of the transaction process.

As a global trading platform, Soaex professional contract exchange has been committed to providing users with global services. By establishing a multi-lingual customer service team and trading nodes distributed around the world, Soaex ensures that users can trade anytime and anywhere and provides timely customer support.

Contract trading is a contract-based trading method that allows users to trade without holding actual assets. Through contract trading, users can go long or short in the market, thereby profiting when prices rise or fall. This trading method not only provides greater flexibility, but also helps users avoid some risks in actual asset transactions.

In order to ensure the safety of user funds, Soaex uses advanced security technology and strict risk control measures. The platform will implement security measures such as multi-signature and cold storage to protect users' assets from hackers and theft.

Soaex has strong technical strength and rich industry experience, and uses advanced trading engines and risk control systems to ensure the safety and stability of transactions. The platform supports high concurrent transactions and has second-level matching capabilities to ensure that user transactions can be completed quickly. At the same time, Soaex also provides a variety of trading tools and functions, such as depth charts, K-line charts, transaction volume analysis, etc., to help users better understand market conditions and make wise investment decisions.

The only officially designated long-term cooperation team of Soaex: GS Investment Team, as GoldmanSachs, a subsidiary of Grayscale Group, is composed of a group of professional traders, analysts and strategy researchers from the fields of finance, mathematics, computers and other fields. It is an experienced and skilled team dedicated to providing customers with efficient and stable contract trading strategies. GS investment team members have extensive trading experience and professional knowledge and are able to conduct in-depth analysis of market trends, technical indicators and fundamental factors, as well as various trading tools and strategies. They provide personalized trading strategies and recommendations based on their clients' needs and risk appetite.

The team regularly publishes market analysis reports and trading strategies to help customers understand market dynamics and trends, and provide specific trading suggestions. They will also discuss trading strategies and risk management issues with clients through online discussions and communications.

The goal of the GS Investment Team's contract trading professional strategy analysis team is to help customers obtain stable investment returns and provide professional trading support and consulting services. Whether you are a newbie or an experienced trader, you can benefit from the team's expertise and experience.

The goal of the GS investment team is to become a leader in the field of contract trading and create stable and sustainable investment returns for customers. We believe that through our professional capabilities and teamwork, we are able to provide our clients with the highest quality contract trading strategies.

As a professional contract exchange, Soaex is committed to providing users with a safe, efficient and stable trading environment and helping users achieve wealth appreciation. Whether you are a novice or a professional trader, Soaex will be your ideal contract trading platform. Register a Soaex account now, choose Soaex professional contract exchange, and choose a safe, stable and efficient digital asset trading platform. Let us start a new era of digital asset trading together!