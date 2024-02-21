Gut Feelings Journal, By Amelia Kastelberg, Launches Mindfulness Food Tracking Journals For A Healthy New Year

(MENAFN- GetNews) Discovering Wellness with Gut Feelings Journal: A Transformative Journey to Self-Discovery and Better Health.

Gut Feelings Journal, founded by wellness advocate, Amelia Kastelberg, is excited to announce the launch of two journals focused on individuals' health and wellness goals: Gut Feelings Discovery and Gut Feelings Lifestyle. These journals aim to transform how individuals pursue their health and wellness goals, fostering self-discovery as they progress in the New Year.

Amelia's journey inspired the creation of Gut Feelings Journal, fueled by a fifteen-year battle with stomach issues. After countless attempts with diets, products, and programs, she became aware of her body's particular sensitivities to food. This shift in perspective finally brought her lasting progress with her physical and mental health and inspired her to create the Gut Feelings food journal. Amelia's journal is a testament to her triumph over the physical and mental challenges of an unhealthy gut, and she is now committed to sharing the transformative tools that aided her healing process.



The mission of Gut Feelings Journal is crystal clear: to provide a powerful tool that strengthens the connection between the mind and body. By seamlessly integrating mindfulness journaling and food tracking, Gut Feelings Journal offers users invaluable insights into their physical responses to food, emotional well-being, and the profound influence of mental states on eating habits.

Explore in-depth the guided mindfulness food-tracking journals offered by Gut Feelings Journals:

Gut Feelings Discovery:

This 6-week guided journal is a compass in the complex gut healing journey. With a dual focus on identifying trigger foods and addressing the emotional aspects of dietary changes, it includes daily check-ins, symptom trackers, habit trackers, meal planning, unique journal prompts, and activities to navigate the emotional side of eating.

According to Kastelberg, Gut Feelings Discovery is especially beneficial for individuals dealing with gastrointestinal diseases, inflammatory issues like IBS or autoimmune diseases, eating disorders, or those embarking on a journey to improve their diet with emotional support.



Gut Feelings Lifestyle:

Lifestyle is a journal that aims to assist subscribers to improve their overall health and wellness habits.



It includes check-ins, food trackers, short and long-term goal setting, habit trackers, symptom trackers, medication and supplement trackers, fitness trackers , mood trackers, sleep trackers, and cycle trackers. Each day also includes a unique journal prompt designed for the user to reflect on something to do with general health and wellness, both physically and mentally.

People who would benefit most from Gut Feelings Lifestyle would be those who have been working on their wellness but might want a tool to optimize their lifestyle to break through a plateau or get organized with their personal goals and reflect on where they are now and how they could improve.



Leveraging Gut Feelings, individuals can monitor their dietary choices and emotional states, reflect on their relationship with food using mindfulness journal prompts, and turn food tracking into a rejuvenating and enlightening routine. Here are simple steps on how to utilize the journals effectively:

Daily Check-in

Track food thoughtfully

Track symptoms and more

Plan meals in advance

Complete weekly activities

“The purpose of Gut Feelings Discovery and Lifestyle isn't just to count calories or measure macros. Its purpose is to help you put your internal battles on hold and give your body the time and space to tell you how your food affects you. Your mind and body are connected, and when you eat food your body loves, your mental health will improve. So don't give up. You deserve great health. Be patient, lean in, show up, love yourself, and above all, trust your gut,” – Amelia Kastelberg , Founder.

Gut Feelings Lifestyle and Discovery Journals are effective tools for self-reflection and goal tracking, encouraging a thoughtful approach to general well-being. For more information on these transformational journals, please see the social media platforms and contact information below.

Social Media Channels:

Instagram:

Pinterest:

TikTok: @gutfeelingsjournal