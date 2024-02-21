Alfreda Gerald Interview The Love Of Soul Continues

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Everyone knows the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin. She was one of those voices that only comes around once in our lifetime. But another American singer who is helping to keep soul alive is American vocalist Alfreda Gerald who was born in Morganton, North Carolina.

Alfreda Gerald has an amazing talent and a huge fan base. She has worked with the likes of Sir Elton John, Cher, Celine Dion, Yanni, Whitney Houston, Warren Haynes, and many others. She is helping to reimagine the works of Aretha Franklin with her amazing voice that sends shivers down your spine.



With a new tour taking place, Alfreda Gerald is spreading the love of soul and reminding people how powerful the Queen of soul was and how she changed people's lives and removed them with every note from their everyday lives of struggles and worries.

We decided to sit down with Alfreda Gerald and learn more about the person behind the voice that has got lovers of soul excited, this is what she had to say.

Alfreda Gerald, what made you decide to become a singer and make the music industry your career? At a very young age, my mother, who was a local celebrity, realized I had an extremely mature voice at the age of three. Everyone that heard me sing was astonished, and she and my father decided that music was the perfect career path for me. The rest is history.

Can you remember the first album or single that you bought? It was called Midnight train to Georgia by Gladys not in the pips.

Who influenced you to become a singer, and what support from your family did you receive? My mother was my first real influence. She was a diva. Her shows had costume changes, and she was the consummate performer. I've never seen an audience respond like the way she did it. My family was the most supportive family ever. They were at every show, every voice lesson, every piano lesson, my parents were right there, on the front row supporting me. They were my biggest fans.

You have just announced a tour, can you tell me more about the tour? Yes! The ALFREDA SINGS ARETHA tour is in full swing. The tour dates are on my website alfredagerald. It is a 10-city tour, and my very first tour as a solo artist. Aretha Franklin is my favorite vocalist, and I'm honoured to be singing her music, but in my own way. I am not an impersonator; I'm not trying to be her at all. I'm simply paying tribute to her, in my own way, and I've made it my own.

Do you have any plans to add the UK to your tour? Currently, I have no plans to include Europe in this tour. But I cannot wait to go there in the very near future.

What one thing do you look forward to the most when touring and performing to your fans? My show is unique. And I love to see their faces throughout the evening. We laugh, sing, cry, and dance in the isles. I look forward to the audience participation, it's so much fun! It's one big party! ARETHA would be proud.

You have worked with some huge names in the music world including Elton John, Celine Dion, is there anyone who is on your list that you would like to work with next? Not really, I'm enjoying being on my own. I would like to meet Oprah Winfrey.

You have achieved so much in your career, what goals do you have left? I'd like to have a world tour, and release songs globally.

Is there any song that you wished you recorded first? Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin

After your tour, what is next? I have a 7-month European residency aboard the Celebrity“Constellation”. I can't wait!

For more information, press inquiries, or to schedule an interview with Alfreda Gerald, please contact:

Tour Dates

02/16/2024



Hopkinsville KY

Alhambra Theatre

02/17/2024



Frankfurt KY



Grand Theatre Frankfurt

03/15/2024



Clinton Township MI



Macomb Centre for the Performing Arts

03/16/2024



Elvia OH







Hoke Theatre of Stoker Arts Center

03/24/2024



Saratoga CA



Montalvo Center for the Arts

04/16/2024



The Villages FL

Sharon L Morse Performing Arts Center

04/19/2024



Morganton NC

CoMMA

