Pioneering Educator Honored as Saint Peter Claver Catholic School Library is Redesigned and Renamed in recognition of her leadership legacy

The Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute (PPGJ) has partnered with Saint Peter Claver Catholic School to completely revamp and rename their school library in honor of pioneering Minnesota educator and civil rights leader Dr. Josie Johnson.

As part of the redesign, PPGJ and Dusty Dembley of Dusty Dembley Interior Design, have transformed the formerly cluttered and outdated library space into a modern, inspiring learning environment designed to promote the enjoyment of reading and discovery. The library's new design features bright and welcoming contemporary styling with artwork celebrating African American heritage.

In addition, the library's entire book collection has been updated to include many new titles by prominent African American authors such as Angela Joy (Black is a Rainbow Color), Michael Tyler (The Smallest Spot of a Dot:), and Elise Washington (Tika Speaks), that depict diverse characters and experiences.

“Our goal at PPGJ is to transform libraries into spaces where children can discover joy in reading,” said Dr. Artika R. Tyner, founder of PPGJ.“Yet, as our team travels to schools nationwide for book signings, we see many school libraries serving children of color and low-income students filled with clutter, disorganization, outdated books, lack of design and vision, and overall neglect. The lack of aesthetics diminishes the joy of reading and learning.”

To honor Dr. Josie Johnson's pioneering legacy as an educator and leader in the Minnesota civil rights movement, the library has been officially renamed the“Dr. Josie Johnson Library” to dedicate the new space in Dr. Johnson's honor and recognize her tremendous contributions.

Dr. Johnson served as one of the founding faculty members of the University of Minnesota's Department of Afro-American and African Studies in 1969. She became the first Black person to serve on the University's Board of Regents from 1971-1973. Later in her career, Dr. Johnson became Associate Vice President for Multicultural Affairs at the University, where she worked tirelessly to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion. She is an inspirational leader who continues to pave the way for future generations.

The team at PPGJ saw nothing more fitting than redesigning and renaming a library for one of the most influential educators in recent history. PPGJ hopes their model of transforming underserved school libraries into vibrant learning hubs will be replicated in other school districts nationwide. The new library at Saint Peter Claver Catholic School is an inspiring dedication to Dr. Josie Johnson's pioneer legacy of equality in education.