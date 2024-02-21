Ownersre: Gregory Schmidt's Innovative Solution For Independent Home Selling

(MENAFN- GetNews)

In today's dynamic real estate landscape, Gregory Schmidt is empowering homeowners to sell their properties independently through his revolutionary platform, OwnersRE . Driven by a dedication to user experience and success, OwnersRE offers a distinctive approach to home selling, combining automation with personalized support to save sellers thousands in agent fees.

A New Approach to For-Sale By Owner (FSBO) Home Sales

Established by Schmidt in 2014 and officially launched in 2018, OwnersRE is more than just a FSBO platform-it's a comprehensive solution designed to streamline the entire selling process. From marketing and appointment scheduling, to vetting offers and transaction oversight, OwnersRE prioritizes user satisfaction and convenience.

OwnersRE sets itself apart with an innovative vetting process, ensuring that only serious and qualified buyers engage with sellers. Prospective buyers undergo a signup process where they are vetted based on predetermined criteria, such as providing a pre-approval letter from a lender. This ensures that sellers interact only with genuinely interested and financially qualified buyers, saving time and minimizing hassle.

Key Features of OwnersRE:

Recognizing the challenges FSBO sellers face, Schmidt wanted to make sure OwnersRE provides invaluable support and resources . Sellers can make unlimited changes to their property listings, access extensive online marketing exposure, and receive assistance with tasks like writing property descriptions and evaluating offers. This personalized approach ensures sellers feel supported and empowered throughout the selling journey.

With over two decades of experience in the mortgage and real estate industries, Schmidt brings unparalleled expertise to OwnersRE. His hands-on involvement and commitment to customer satisfaction drive the platform's success, making it the premier choice for homeowners seeking a stress-free and efficient selling experience.

OwnersRE stands out in a crowded market by offering unique and valuable services that competitors simply can't match. Unlike traditional FSBO companies, OwnersRE goes above and beyond to meet the diverse needs of sellers, from providing easy-to-use systems and extensive exposure to vetting offers and offering ongoing support throughout the transaction process.

OwnersRE's commitment to transparency extends to its approach to commission and listing services. By providing upfront information about commission offers to real estate agents, OwnersRE ensures a fair and efficient selling process for all parties involved. This transparency, coupled with innovative features like comprehensive offer vetting and proactive buyer follow-up, sets OwnersRE apart as the leading choice for for-sale by owner sellers.

Schmidt's vision for OwnersRE not only brings a platform that allows homeowners to sell their home themselves that maximizes the benefits of doing so, but completely reworks the traditional FSBO model, offering sellers a seamless and empowering experience from start to finish. With its user-friendly platform, personalized support, and commitment to transparency, OwnersRE is revolutionizing the way homes are sold.

