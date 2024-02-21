Costa Oil Announces Grand Opening Of New Location In Aberdeen, NC

(MENAFN- GetNews) Revving Up Excitement: Costa Oil Unveils Quick Lube Service Center in Aberdeen, NC!

Aberdeen, NC – Costa Oil, a renowned name in quick and affordable oil change services, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new franchise location at 411 Dogwood Drive, Aberdeen, NC 28315. The new service center, owned and operated by husband and wife team Jim and Melinda Sholly, is set to open its doors to the Aberdeen community on 02/23/24

Jim and Melinda Sholly bring a passion for quality service and community engagement to their new venture.“We are thrilled to be part of the Costa Oil family and to bring their trusted services to our neighbors in Aberdeen,” said Jim Sholly.“Our goal is to provide top-notch oil change services that are both affordable and convenient for our customers.”

Costa Oil is known for its signature 10-minute oil change, offering a fast, efficient, and cost-effective solution for vehicle maintenance. With the motto of no appointments necessary, the new Aberdeen location aims to make car care easier and more accessible for everyone.

Melinda Sholly added,“We understand that our customers have busy lives. That's why we're committed to providing quick and reliable service that gets them back on the road in no time. We believe in building lasting relationships with our community through exceptional service and value.”

The grand opening event will feature special promotions, giveaways, and an opportunity to meet the owners. The Shollys are dedicated to ensuring that every visit to Costa Oil is a positive experience for their customers.

For more information about Costa Oil and the services offered at the Aberdeen location, please contact Jim and Melinda Sholly at

