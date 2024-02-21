Oklahoma City Personal Injury Attorneys Firm Has Won Millions In Compensation For Clients

(MENAFN- GetNews) In 1976, Senior Partner Edwin D Abel established the firm to serve clients injured due to the wrong or negligent actions of others. Managing Partner T. Luke Abel and a skilled team of attorneys are ready to help families get the justice and compensation they deserve. The legal firm takes on a wide range of injury claims and cases.

Abel Law Firm is pleased to announce that they have worked for Oklahoma clients since 1976. The Oklahoma City personal injury attorneys aim to serve individuals who have been injured due to the negligent actions of others. The legal team has handled a wide variety of injury claims, from motor vehicle accidents to construction accidents, slip-and-falls, nursing home abuse or neglect, and more. The satisfied clients come from communities including Tulsa, Lawton, Norman, Moore, Enid, Broken Arrow, and Oklahoma. The clients attest to the firm's dedication and commitment to each case. The attorneys aim to help accident victims get back on their feet after a catastrophic or severe injury accident.

Each year, there is a shocking number of people in OKC injured in preventable accidents. Irresponsible people can do terrible harm to unsuspecting victims. Distracted drivers can cause massive traffic collisions; negligent pet owners fail to prevent dog bites; careless property managers allow dangerous conditions. When there is an injury, the results can be costly, painful, and traumatic, and it is worse if the injury should never have occurred in the first place. The Oklahoma City car accident lawyers at Abel Law Firm fight to secure financial compensation for the clients. Satisfied clients attest to commitment and dedication for each case the Abel Law Firm handles.

The legal firm provides representation in a range of practice areas, including traumatic brain injuries, burn injuries, dog bites, scooter injuries, bike-share accidents, product liability, and premises liability. A review of the firm's website details some of the compensation wins gained for clients. The team brings skill and aggressive representation to each case it handles. It also provides compassion and understanding for the lives of clients and their families.

The experienced legal team understands the impact of an injury accident on family stability, finances, health, and the ability to enjoy life. The attorneys make it their mission to get to know the client, understand their situation thoroughly, and do everything possible to help victims regain what was lost and move on with their lives. Victims of personal injury accidents might be struggling with severe financial distress. They may be facing high medical bills, emotional suffering, lifestyle changes, lost work wages, and physical pain. With the help of Abel Law Firm, victims can recover the costs of injuries from responsible parties.

According to the law, everyone has a solemn duty to avoid putting others in unnecessary danger. Individuals who fail in this responsibility can be legally required to pay compensation to anyone they have injured. Those injured through no fault of their own need a knowledgeable and skilled injury lawyer at their side. Identifying and proving the facts of the case can be challenging, and obtaining the at-fault party's insurance company to pay can be even more difficult. While there are many personal injury law firms to pick from in Oklahoma, remember that the choice of firm matters.



Not every law firm has the same skills or depth of experience as the Abel Law Firm legal team. The reliable personal injury attorneys in OKC have the skills and experience necessary to take on various cases. With more than 130 years of combined legal experience, the attorneys can handle the nuances of each case.

Abel Law Firm offers decades of experience in various personal injury cases. The attorneys represent clients in Oklahoma City and beyond. Each case is developed to fit the needs of the client for compensation.