Panama City Auto Accident Lawyers Mark 32 Years Assisting Plaintiffs

Since 1992, Vince Bruner has dedicated his legal practice to working as a plaintiff's personal injury attorney, assisting people injured in accidents. The Bruner Law Firm encourages victims of personal injuries to turn to the firm for justice and total compensation.

The Bruner Law Firm is pleased to announce that the Panama City auto accident lawyers launched their practice in 1992. The team has spent the ensuing 32 years fighting for justice and total compensation for clients who have suffered injuries because of the negligence or harmful actions of another driver. A car accident that results in an injury to the individual or those close to them can be devastating. Despite being a safe and responsible driver, the victim could cross paths with someone who dangerously ignores traffic laws or drivers. The feeling is overwhelming when someone becomes injured because of another's reckless actions. The legal team can provide guidance and experience to clients trying to recover, unable to work, and worrying about how to pay medical bills.

At The Bruner Law Firm, the personal injury attorneys dedicate themselves to providing unmatched legal services to clients. Clients can depend on the legal team to advise them on their options and guide them through this complicated process. The entire team of paralegals, lawyers, and support staff has the knowledge and skills to fight for clients and ensure they receive the financial compensation they deserve. Whether the injuries from the vehicle accident were minor or life-threatening, the attorneys will make the injury victim their highest priority. Everyone on the legal team believes in treating the client like family.

The law firm believes in open communication throughout the client's case. Clients never have to wait long to receive a callback or get the status of a claim. The legal team takes pride in the exceptional customer service it provides for everyone they talk to. The team of professionals is available around the clock so clients can reach the attorneys when it is most convenient. Since opening the firm, the legal team has obtained millions of dollars for vehicle accident victims. The goal has been to promptly reach a favorable outcome in the case. The attorneys don't believe in dragging out the process for months or years. They understand the clients' need to put the time of their lives in the rearview mirror as quickly as possible.

At The Bruner Law Firm, the attorneys recognize that even the safest driver can become the victim of a car accident. It is possible to end up with severe injuries because of someone else's negligence on the road. The most common causes of auto accidents in Panama City include distracted driving, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, speeding, tailgating, wrong-way driving, and ignoring traffic signs and signals. If the careless behavior of another individual caused the injuries, they should suffer the consequences. The legal team understands the financial burden. Medical expenses can reach six figures, and without medical insurance, the victim may wonder how they can afford to pay.

Florida is a no-fault state, so victims can place an insurance claim with the other driver's insurance carrier without the need to prove that they caused the accident. Florida law says all drivers must carry auto insurance with minimum bodily injury limits. The amount might cover all the injured motorist's damages. The definition of damages is all losses incurred directly from the collision. The damages are usually from the medical care necessary to heal emotional and physical wounds. The compensation the client seeks can include medical expenses, lost wages, emotional distress, pain and suffering, loss of consortium, and wrongful death. Florida also allows victims to seek compensation from their auto insurance carrier.

About the Firm:



The Bruner Law Firm has decades of experience in the personal injury and motor vehicle accident practice area. The attorneys bring experience and knowledge to their fight for the maximum compensation that is deserved. The legal team prepares the case so that it can be resolved through negotiation or can be taken to the courtroom if necessary.