Najarian Furniture Is A Dependable Wholesale Furniture Distributor In The US

(MENAFN- GetNews) Najarian Furniture is the number one choice of the majority of furniture dealers and specialty stores looking for the latest wholesale furniture range.

Najarian Furniture,

a well-known, eighth-generation family-run company – is a leading furniture brand in the US, producing innovative, fashionable furniture designs. The product selection offered by the brand includes unique dining room, living room, and bedroom furniture, in addition to kid's furniture and tables. Set apart from the competition, Najarian Furniture recognizes that stylish, affordable, and contemporary furniture is a must and doesn't have to be pricey. What makes the brand a sought-after and reputable

online wholesale furniture distributor

is its capacity to supply retail furniture stores across the United States with excellent wholesale furniture at competitive prices.

In an interview, a spokesperson for Najarian Furniture stated,“Najarian Furniture is a great option for people looking for reasonably priced wholesale furniture without sacrificing quality. With our main office in Pasadena, California, we have been a leading wholesale furniture maker and distributor for many years. Every time, outstanding customer care is offered, along with imaginative, reasonably priced, and superior home furnishings. In response to demand, we at Najarian Furniture swiftly supply all products across the nation from our cutting-edge warehouse located overseas. Furthermore, a key factor in our continuous success is our acute understanding of the market and the most recent needs of our esteemed customers.”

Over 100 furniture retailers nationwide, as well as specialty shops, contract, and hospitality industries, and more, book Najarian products every year. Valuing the love and confidence showered by all the valued clients, this leading wholesale furniture distributor goes above and beyond to consistently meet and surpass their expectations. Since providing excellent customer service is the priority of everyone at Najarian Furniture, great efforts are put into collecting insightful feedback at the retail level.

The same enables the company to respond swiftly and create the ideal items to satisfy the latest market trends and customer preferences. To consistently stay ahead of the competition, the Najarian team also conducts ongoing market research.

The spokesperson added,“Many factors play a crucial role in helping Najarian Furniture thrive by leaps and bounds. These include our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, knowledgeable artisans and other professionals, cutting-edge machinery, and unwavering dedication to enhancing and perfecting the services and goods that we provide. Our high product quality is another factor that makes so many furniture retailers count on us to

buy wholesale furniture online .”

Najarian Furniture follows a stringent quality process to ensure that every furniture piece that it creates exudes the best fabrication possible. The process of making furniture starts with the importation of the best hardwoods, which are then improved through a series of steps. After that, the hardwoods are crafted to produce immaculate furniture pieces with the greatest finishes imaginable. Every piece demonstrates quality craftsmanship, from the triple ball bearing glides on drawers to the high-density foam in the cushions and the use of individual nail heads for further durability and stability.

About Najarian Furniture

Najarian Furniture is a wholesale furniture distributor that enjoys widespread popularity across the US. Furniture retailers on the lookout for a consistent supply of the latest wholesale furniture or the

best online bedroom furniture center

can contact the brand for a rewarding experience.

Contact Information:

Najarian Furniture

265 North Euclid Ave

Pasadena, CA 91101, USA

Phone: 1-888-781-3088

Website:

