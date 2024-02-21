(MENAFN- GetNews)





“Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging Market” Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging Market Analysis and Forecast to 2033: By Vehicle Type (BEV, CEV, and PHEV), Charging Method (CWPT, MGWPT, RIPT, IPT), Power Supply (Up to 3.7 kW Above 3.7–7.7 kW, Above 7.7–11 kW, Above 11 kW), Application (Commercial Charging Station, Home Charging Unit), Distribution Channel (OEMS, After Market), and Region.

Market Definition:

Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging (EVWC) is a system that allows electric vehicles to be charged without the need for a physical connection between the vehicle and the charging station. The EVWC system uses inductive charging, which uses an electromagnetic field to transfer energy between two coils. One coil is located on the ground, and the other is located on the underside of the vehicle.

Market Outlook:

The increasing popularity of wireless electric vehicle charging solutions is expected to drive market growth. As the number of electric vehicle owners continues to rise, there is a growing need for more public charging stations. Anticipated future growth in the electric car market suggests an increased demand for fast charging options to accommodate various use cases. The convenience of charging electric vehicles anytime and anywhere they are parked, without the need for a grid connection, further contributes to the expanding adoption of wireless charging. This global trend is not only beneficial for reducing pollution but also has a substantial impact on the overall market.

The Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging Market faces several market restraints that impact its widespread adoption. One significant challenge is the high initial cost associated with deploying wireless charging infrastructure, including the installation of charging pads and communication systems. Additionally, the limited charging efficiency compared to traditional wired methods and concerns about the potential electromagnetic interference pose technical hurdles. Range anxiety among consumers, driven by the current limitations in wireless charging infrastructure, also hampers market growth. Moreover, standardization issues and the need for a cohesive regulatory framework further impede the seamless integration of wireless charging technology into the electric vehicle ecosystem. Addressing these restraints will be crucial for the broader acceptance and success of wireless charging solutions in the electric vehicle market.

Research Objectives:

. Estimates and forecast the overall market size for the total market, across product, service type, type, end-user, and region

. Detailed information and key takeaways on qualitative and quantitative trends, dynamics, business framework, competitive landscape, and company profiling

. Identify factors influencing market growth and challenges, opportunities, drivers and restraints

. Identify factors that could limit company participation in identified international markets to help properly calibrate market share expectations and growth rates

. Trace and evaluate key development strategies like acquisitions, product launches, mergers, collaborations, business expansions, agreements, partnerships, and R&D activities

. Thoroughly analyze smaller market segments strategically, focusing on their potential, individual patterns of growth, and impact on the overall market

. To thoroughly outline the competitive landscape within the market, including an assessment of business and corporate strategies, aimed at monitoring and dissecting competitive advancements

. Identify the primary market participants, based on their business objectives, regional footprint, product offerings, and strategic initiatives

Electric Vehicle Wireless Chargings Market Segmental OverviewThe report analyses the Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging Market based on Vehicle Type, Charging Method, Power Supply, Application, Distribution Channel, and region.

Major Players

To obtain a competitive edge in the rapidly expanding electric motorcycles & scooters market, players are focusing on strategic collaborations to enhance their product offerings. Some prominent participants in the Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging Market Report includes Witricity, ElectReon, InductEV Inc., Plugless Power Inc., Wave Charging, Evatran Group Inc., IPT Technology Inc., Continental AG, Shenzhen VMAX New Energy Co., Ltd, HEVO Inc., among others.

Research Scope:

. Scope – Highlights, Trends, Insights. Attractiveness, Forecast

. Market Sizing – Product Type, End User, Offering Type, Technology, Region, Country, Others

. Market Dynamics – Market Segmentation, Demand and Supply, Bargaining Power of Buyers and Sellers, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threat Analysis, Impact Analysis, Porters 5 Forces, Ansoff Analysis, Supply Chain

. Business Framework – Case Studies, Regulatory Landscape, Pricing, Policies and Regulations, New Product Launches. M&As, Recent Developments

. Competitive Landscape – Market Share Analysis, Market Leaders, Emerging Players, Vendor Benchmarking, Developmental Strategy Benchmarking, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

. Company Profiles – Overview, Business Segments, Business Performance, Product Offering, Key Developmental Strategies, SWOT Analysis

. Market Size in 2023 –

USD 22.1 Billion

. Market Size in 2033 –

USD 597.2 Billion

. CAGR % –

45.3%

. Historic Period –

2016-2021

. Forecast Period –

2023-2032

. Base Year – 2022

