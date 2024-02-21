Certified Cat Sitter Berkeley Professional Celebrates 10Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- GetNews) The Comforted Kitty offers exceptional care for busy cat owners in Berkeley and beyond. Owner Dan McPartlan adopted his first cat from the Berkeley Municipal Animal Shelter. The cat-loving team members are experts who love caring for fellow cat lovers' pets.

Dan McPartlan, owner of The Comforted Kitty, is pleased to announce that the company has reached its tenth anniversary of operation. The cat sitter Berkeley cat owers rave about for it's exceptional service. Dan has loved cats since childhood. He adopted his first cat from the Berkeley Municipal Animal Shelter. The team at the cat sitters agency focuses only on cats. They are true cat lovers and experts who genuinely enjoy caring for the feline pets of fellow cat lovers.



The Comforted Kitty offers unique services that set it apart from other pet care companies, particularly in cat sitting.

Dan explained to an interviewer recently,“I believe each cat's life matters: their personality, interests, and story. All of it is enthralling to me. Whenever I meet a cat, I learn something new about them. I am a Certified Pro Pet Sitter from PSI (Pet Sitters Intl). My goal is to open a feline-themed casino in Las Vegas and have all profits go to finding animal shelter kitties forever homes. I want to launch a cat cafe on the Strip that features kitties from local rescue organizations. People visiting from around the world can experience their very first cat cafe while learning how impressive shelter kitties can be. I want to open a cat rescue ranch in Las Vegas that places homeless kitties rescued from shelters in forever homes.

Some of the standout features and services that differentiate The Comforted Kitty include a cats-only focus; personalized in-home care; creation of detailed care plans before services begin; daily updates and communication; experienced and professional sitters; additional home services available; No Cancellation Fees, and a commitment to safety and trust. Understanding that cats are often more comfortable in their environment, The Comforted Kitty provides in-home cat-sitting services. This approach minimizes the stress cats experience when their routine is disrupted or placed in unfamiliar surroundings, such as a kennel or boarding facility.

Additional details are available at

The Comforted Kitty works with pet owners to develop a comprehensive care plan tailored to each cat's specific needs. The care plan includes feeding routines, medication schedules, playtime preferences, and other special requirements, ensuring that every cat receives personalized attention. The licensed and experienced cat sitters provide pet owners with daily updates on the well-being of their cats. The communication can include videos, photos, and detailed notes about how the pet is doing and the activities the animal is engaged in.



Pet owners remain connected and reassured about their pet's care during the time they are away. Many professional pet care team members are experienced pet care professionals who have undergone a vigorous vetting process. The Comforted Kitty is fully insured and bonded, offering pet owners an extra layer of trust and security. The company's commitment to safety extends to every aspect of its service, from carefully selecting cat sitters to implementing best practices in cat care and home security.

The Comforted Kitty offers flexible scheduling with no cancellation fees. This policy allows cat owners to manage their bookings without worry, knowing they can adjust their plans without financial penalty. These unique offerings demonstrate The Comforted Kitty's dedication to providing the highest care and service for cats and their owners. The company's specialized focus, personalized care plans, professional sitters, and commitment to safety and communication set it apart in the pet care industry.

About the Company:



The Comforted Kitty in Berkeley focuses its skills and experience on caring for feline pets when owners cannot do so. The company has been providing customized care for cats for over a decade. The pets remain in their homes, where they are less likely to experience the typical trauma when placed in a new environment.