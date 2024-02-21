Dr. Leslie Davis Selected For IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders' Publication

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Dr. Leslie Davis, Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor, National Certified Counselor, Executive Contributor to BRAINZ magazine, and popular podcast Host of SHE Matters, was recently selected to be featured in the 3rd Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).

While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is an honor, only 50 of the world's most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.



These special honorees are hand-selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion, and strength. Leslie has made outstanding contributions to society and had an incredible impact on her industry. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree. The book is anticipated to be released in the 1st quarter of 2024. She will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2024 at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville.





With more than a decade of experience, Dr. D has certainly proven herself as a seasoned and trusted expert in the mental healthcare field. Dr. Leslie Davis is a licensed clinical professional counselor with over 12 years of expertise in crisis management and eight years as a therapist treating children, families, and couples suffering from depression, anxiety, behavioral problems, and family conflict.

She just recently started seeing her patients full time at her own practice, and she will continue treating her patients utilizing her passion for empowering women, teens, families, single moms etc, and guide them to establish healthy relationships. Dr. D gives her patients the tools they need to deal with toxic relationships. She encourages individuals to break out of their destructive patterns and adopt new ones that promote harmonious relationships.



Dr. Leslie specializes in providing therapy for adolescents, young adults, and women who are dealing with anxiety and depression symptoms, which can often be linked to and impact their relationships. Some individuals have experienced severe trauma, including instances of sexual abuse.

She also provides support for individuals diagnosed with personality disorders and mood disorders who may be feeling vulnerable, lost, invalidated, and rejected. Dr. Leslie excels at building a strong connection with these patients, earning their trust, and creating an environment where they feel safe to open up, embrace themselves, and feel at ease.



Dr. Leslie has also created a program called Heart Beats. The program was developed with the intention of assisting teens in managing their anger and boosting their self-esteem, particularly in response to the negative effects of violence. The majority of the youth who graduate from this program were court ordered to participate due to a history of violent offenses or crimes. Under Dr. Leslie's guidance, they eventually embrace optimism and self-acceptance.



Before embarking on her professional career path, Leslie received her Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Wheaton College, her Master's degree in Professional Counseling from McKendree University, and her Ph.D. in Counseling and Psychological Studies from Regent University. During her doctoral studies at Regent University, she established the psycho-educational podcast SHE Matters with Leslie Davis, which focuses on the Black single mom experience in relationships to reduce depression and suicidal ideation.

Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Davis has received many awards, accolades and is recognized worldwide for her outstanding roles and commitment to mental healthcare. Dr. Davis was honored as IAOTP's Top Mental Health Counselor of the Year 2023, was featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square NYC and was honored at IAOTP's awards gala at the Plaza Hotel. This year she will be considered for a Front Cover feature in T.I.P. (Top Industry Professional) Magazine and the Empowered Woman of the Year Award by IAOTP.



In the future, Dr. Davis will continue to empower individuals who struggle with making healthy choices in relationships.



“My goal is to empower you to connect with yourself emotionally, break free from toxic patterns of connectivity as you learn to identify and establish healthy connections.”

– Dr. Leslie Davis



Watch her video here:



For more information on Dr. Leslie Davis, please visit,

.

