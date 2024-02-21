Bath Remodeling Contractors In Woodland Hills, CA, Lead The Wave Of Home Makeovers Amid High Interest Rates

(MENAFN- GetNews) In an era where high interest rates are slowing down new property purchases, homeowners are increasingly turning their attention towards enhancing their current residences. Progressive Builders, a prominent figure in the home renovation industry, is at the forefront of this trend, especially in the area of bathroom remodeling.

Lilach Platkevitz, the owner of Progressive Builders, emphasizes the growing importance of home makeovers.“With the market being as it is, we're seeing a significant rise in homeowners opting to invest in their current homes rather than navigating the turbulent waters of buying new,” Platkevitz states. This sentiment is driving demand for upgrades and renovations, with the bathroom being a primary focus for many.

As some of the best bath remodeling contractors in Woodland Hills, CA , Progressive Builders has noticed an uptick in requests for bathroom makeovers. Homeowners are looking to modernize their spaces, making them more energy-efficient and aesthetically pleasing. From water-saving fixtures to luxurious tiles, the bathroom remodel in Woodland Hills, CA, is becoming a sought-after home improvement project.

This trend is not only about adding value but also about adapting homes to better meet the needs of their occupants. As such, bathroom remodeling in Woodland Hills, CA, and bathroom remodel contractors in Woodland Hills, CA , have become keywords in the home improvement lexicon, signifying a shift towards more sustainable and personalized living spaces.

Progressive Builders continues to lead the charge in transforming homes into modern sanctuaries. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, they offer a comprehensive range of services from consultation to completion. For those considering a home makeover, especially in these challenging market conditions, Progressive Builders represents a trusted partner in achieving your vision.

Progressive Builders are a high end, leading home renovation, kitchen and bathroom remodel contractors in Woodland Hills, CA and greater Los Angeles. They are fully bonded, licensed and insured with the state of California. They offer sterling service, top notch work and references of work on request. Learn more about their services at .