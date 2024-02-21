Retiring With Confidence Joe Roseman, Jr.'S Newly Released Book Is A 10-Step Guide To Retire Successfully

(MENAFN- GetNews) Little Rock, Arkansas, USA – February 19, 2024 – Fiduciary Financial Advisor and retirement expert Joe Roseman, Jr. has released his new book, The StayRetiredTM Model: How to Retire, StayRetiredTM, and Never Be Forced to Go Back to Work. This new book is a complete guide for hard-working Americans to protect and grow their assets during retirement. Offering a step-by-step game plan to never work again, the book empowers readers to craft the financial future of their dreams.

The StayRetiredTM Model is a comprehensive book offering a retirement planning model for American citizens from all walks of life. Designed to help each reader generate the financial outcome that best suits their personal needs, the 10-step model assists readers in assessing their goals, planning, and creating a financial future where they can retire with peace of mind and not have to worry about income ever again. In addition to helping readers make informed financial decisions for solid retirement plans, the author shares success and failure stories from his 30+ years in the financial field. These stories will give readers insight into how each person needs to plan according to their unique needs and reap the rewards during retirement. From establishing a spending plan and setting up reliable income sources to long-term healthcare choices, Medicaid planning, legacy planning, and everything in between, The StayRetiredTM Model is the American citizens' path to ultimate financial freedom.

Joe Roseman, Jr. is highly proactive about educating the American public on financial and retirement planning. For more than 30 years, Joe has helped retirees from all financial backgrounds create successful retirement plans that offer true financial security and stand the test of time. In addition to being a highly experienced Fiduciary Financial Advisor, Joe's impressive list of professional designations includes CRPC (Chartered Retirement Planning Consultant), ChFEBC (Chartered Federal Employee Benefits Consultant), and NSSA (National Social Security Advisor).

Passionate about providing each client with a custom retirement and income plan for growing and preserving their wealth, he has created The StayRetiredTM Model to equip readers nationwide with the tools and techniques needed to create their own custom retirement plan. His new book effectively gives readers the power to shape their personal financial narrative and live freely. Joe Roseman, Jr. is available for interviews.

The StayRetiredTM Model: How to Retire, StayRetiredTM, and Never Be Forced to Go Back to Work is now available on Amazon.

